Pre-Snap Reads 12/7: Seahawks still barely alive in playoff race

Report Card: Top Performers in Seattle Seahawks 30-23 Win Over San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Though critical red zone turnovers kept the game close until the final seconds, Seattle's offense woke up with a 30-point explosion and the defense pitched a second half shutout to earn a series sweep of San Francisco. Reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his top five grades from the week and other notable performances in Week 13.

Clayton: Russell Wilson looks like himself, Seahawks step in right direction

For everyone asking what it would take for the Seahawks to win again, the answer was simple. They needed Russell Wilson to play like himself.

Rost's Takeaways: Seahawks-49ers still delivers primetime drama

You can't blame the NFL for flexing the Seahawks and 49ers out of Sunday night. But in the afternoon, the rivalry proved it's still great.

Seahawks get reacquainted with their old selves – Sportspress Northwest

It’s easy for fans to think that all players on a team know each other. It’s often not the case, especially when a team sinking fast like the Seahawks needs so much help that every Amazon driver through the headquarters doors gets a once-over by frantic scouts.

15 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ Week 13 Win Over the 49ers

Fifteen numbers that helped tell the story of Sunday’s win over the 49ers.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks’ Week 13 Victory Over The San Francisco 49ers

See what local and national media had to say following Seattle’s comeback victory at Lumen Field on Sunday.

The 2022 draft, the Seahawks and what’s next « Seahawks Draft Blog

There are going to be two parts to this article. Firstly, I’m going to separate the 2022 draft prospects I have studied by grade. Then I’m going to analyse what this class means for the Seahawks and their potential future.

Arizona Cardinals: Kliff Kingsbury Fine After Bloody Lip Episode - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The frustrated head coach lost his cool after a penalty and ran into DT Leki Fotu, leading to the bloody lip.

Red Rain: ARI 33 CHI 22 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

Kudos to the 2021 brotherhood of ballers for becoming the only Cardinals team in the 101 year history of the franchise to go 7-0 in its first 7 road games plus winning all of the games by double digits.

5 takeaways from 49ers-Seahawks: It was all good just a week ago - Niners Nation

Calling this loss frustrating doesn’t come close to telling the whole story.

49ers RB Trenton Cannon released from hospital - National Football Post

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon was released from a Seattle-area hospital and returned home Monday after a scary scene in Sunday’s game.

Special Teams for the 49ers is a Massive Liability - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers special teams has been factoring into losses this season.

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 Win Over Jacksonville Jaguars - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Rams WR Cooper Kupp is so dominant that it might be a bad sign for LA - Turf Show Times

Kupp could finish with single-season records in catches and yards, but is that an overall good thing for the Rams?

Patriots hold off Bills despite throwing only 3 passes, move atop AFC playoff standings - The Athletic

Despite only three passes from quarterback Mac Jones, the Patriots’ monster day on the ground in frigid conditions was enough to propel them to a crucial 14-10 victory in Buffalo on Monday night. The Patriots rushed for 222 yards on 46 attempts, led by Damien Harris’ 111 yards and a touchdown.

Voice of ‘Monday Night Football’ on ESPN dream jobs, Brett Hull and Buffalo memories: Q&A with Steve Levy – The Athletic

Levy will anchor ESPN's NHL studio show as soon as he is done calling "Monday Night Football" play-by-play.

NFL playoff picture: Updated standings as Patriots, Cardinals hold top spots – The Athletic

The Arizona Cardinals have the NFL's best record and the NFC's top seed. In the AFC, the Patriots, Chiefs, Ravens and Titans are all 8-4.

NFL playoff picture 2021 - Week 13 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason

Monday night's windy AFC East showdown left New England atop the conference and Buffalo just trying to stay in a playoff berth. Here is the current postseason outlook.

In Jalen Hurts vs. Gardner Minshew QB debate, answer is clear for Eagles - Philadelphia Eagles- ESPN

Lessons from the Eagles' handling of Carson Wentz and Hurts' solid play make him the right choice as the starting quarterback moving forward.

Brandon Staley's decision to sideline Joey Bosa is the latest evidence he gets it

In a perfect world, Brandon Staley will be the coach the Chargers franchise has been searching for for nearly its entire existence. He'll finally get the team back to the Super Bowl, and even win it.

Raiders RB Kenyan Drake out with broken ankle, calls for rule change after graphic tackle

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake suffered a broken ankle in their 17-15 loss to the Washington Football Team on Sunday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Ravens’ Fascinating Choice – No Not That One | Football Outsiders

The most talked-about play of the weekend occurred at the end of a tight matchup between the Ravens and Steelers, but was it really the most interesting play of the game?

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night.