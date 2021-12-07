Seahawks release Elijah Benton off practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon, releasing defensive back Elijah Benton off the practice squad. Benton was strictly on the practice squad for Seattle and did not play in a game for the Hawks this season. Benton played in one NFL game for the Cleveland Browns in 2020. He played safety for two years in college at Liberty where he recorded 161 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions in his career.

Following the release of Benton, Seattle now has an open spot on the practice squad. As the team normally does, it hosted several players for workouts, though it is not yet known if one of the players who worked out for the team will be signed to fill the open spot on the practice squad prior to the team taking the field for practice on Wednesday.

Probably being filled by one of the three guys listed here as trying out with Seahawks today: https://t.co/qDc05jpuNL — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 7, 2021

Vadal Alexander and Niles Scott have some NFL game experience. Alexander played 24 games for the Raiders in 2016 and 2017, while Scott appeared in six games for the Bengals in 2018. However, neither has appeared in a game since that time. Tyler Clark has not appeared in a regular season NFL game, but has spent time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kanas