Travis Homer first Special Teams Player of the Week for Seahawks

By Tyler Alsin
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have maintained impressive special teams play for a few seasons, and have secured yet another Player of the Week on Pete Carroll’s “teams”.

Travis Homer was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13 with his fake punt for a touchdown and fumble recovery.

Michael Dickson received the honors twice in 2020, and this is Seattle’s first such recipient this year.

His 73-yard touchdown run was the longest for the Hawks in five years.

Homer has truly put together a fascinating season. Once the bain of Seahawks Twitter, he now has converted several far-unlikely 3rd-and long receptions, has two different special teams touchdowns this year, and has a reputation as an acceptable pass blocker. Moving forward, it’s clear the team will have to evaluate their number one running back situation, but Homer has proven himself incredibly useful.

DeeJay Dallas came out of camp as the more hyped backup, but at this point Travis Homer has surpassed him on special teams and in most instances on the field.

