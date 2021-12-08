Pre-Snap Reads 12/8: Seahawks defense growing more aggressive by the week

Seahawks News

As Seahawks struggle to rush the passer, Carlos Dunlap and others wait for more opportunities – The Athletic

Who's rushing the passer for the Seahawks this season? No one, really, which leads to questions about who will be in the mix in 2022.

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seattle Seahawks' 30-23 Win Over San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks have snapped their three-game losing streak, securing a season sweep of the 49ers with a 30-23 victory on Sunday. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez recap the action and provide their final thoughts on what they saw.

Salk: Why Seahawks just now started to play more aggressively

The Seahawks played aggressively on Sunday, and it led to success. So why didn't they do that sooner? Mike Salk has five possible reasons.

Seahawks show some resolve in snapping losing streak

What the Seattle Seahawks showed on Sunday in its 30-23 win over San Francisco should be recognized after having lost six of seven.

A healed Wilson allowed Carroll to go from mild to wild – Sportspress Northwest

Perhaps Seahawks followers should have recognized the clue.

Tuesday Round-Up: Russell Wilson Awards Check For Pediatric Cancer Research After Fundraising Campaign

After launching the fundraising campaign ‘Immuno Heroes’ in July through his Why Not You Foundation, Wilson awarded a check for $2.7 million for the children's immunotherapy program on Monday.

NFC West News

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Week 13 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The 49ers landed back on earth after a loss to Seattle which ended their three-game win streak.

49ers News: Why doesn’t the 49ers run game work without Deebo Samuel? - Niners Nation

Without Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers could not run the ball well against the Seahawks.

Anatomy of Jalen Thompson’s 1st Q Interception - Revenge of the Birds

Background: Dec 5, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Arizona Cardinals free safety Jalen Thompson (34) reacts after his interception in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field....

How the Cardinals Can Clinch Playoff Berth in Week 14 - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

With the league's top record, the Arizona Cardinals can clinch a playoff spot this week in a variety of ways.

Red bird redemption: Why time is the secret ingredient to Vance Joseph’s dominant Cardinals defense – The Athletic

In a league where change and turnover can sabotage regimes before they've gotten started, Arizona has shown the power of patience.

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Reveals His Vision For Using Brandon Powell at Kick Returner - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams may have fixed their issue at kick returner with the contributions Brandon Powell provides.

LA Rams vs Jaguars: Position grades will have you go “WHAT?” - Turf Show Times

Cooper Kupp, Odell Beckham Jr, and Van Jefferson combine for a dominating aerial attack.

Around The NFL

In Patriots' latest win over Bills, Bill Belichick shows he's living in Sean McDermott's head – The Athletic

“Let’s not give more credit than we need to give credit to Bill Belichick in this one," McDermott said after the Bills' loss Monday night.

Which NFL teams are healthiest for the homestretch? We do an injury checkup for all 32

Injuries have had a huge impact on this season, so NFL Nation is taking a look at the health of every team as we move into December.

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: 1-32 poll, plus players who need to step it up in last month

OBJ wants to prove he's still a marquee guy, Zach Wilson is looking for momentum in New York and Jessie Bates III hopes for a big finish to his contract year.

Cardinals remain No. 1 in latest TD Wire power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals won their 10th game of the year in Chicago on Sunday, picking up a 33-22 win over the Bears. They remain atop the NFC West and also the No. 1 in the NFC.

Bills snap counts: Depth chart breakdown vs. Patriots

Here’s how the Buffalo Bills’ depth chart broke down via snap counts in their 14-10 Week 13 loss on Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots:

Patriots Dominate in Weighted DVOA | Football Outsiders

Tampa Bay has a slight lead overall but the Patriots have taken a dominating lead in our weighted ratings that lower the importance of early-season games. Plus: Houston's very, very bad running game.

Move The Sticks: Reaction to Patriots vs. Bills Game, Breaking Down the CFP and Mario Cristobal to Miami

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2022 starting QB isn't on the current roster

Which NFL teams will be looking elsewhere for a new QB in 2022? David Carr sees four organizations making a sizeable change at the game's most important position. Plus, Jonathan Taylor hits a new high in the offensive player rankings.