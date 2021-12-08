Injury Update: Jamal Adams to have season ending shoulder surgery

Sunday the Seattle Seahawks earned just their second win in eight games, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 30-23. In the matchup the Seattle offense finally started to regularly get the ball moving again for the first time since before Russell Wilson’s middle finger required surgical repair back in early October.

That victory followed a close loss to the Washington Football Team the week prior, and while the probability of making the postseason remains very slim, the Hawks have continued to play hard. In particular, the defense has improved in recent weeks, though whether that improvement has come from playing a weaker slate of opponents or from actual improvement can certainly be debated.

What cannot be debated, however, is that after making All Pro Jamal Adams the highest paid safety in the history of the NFL, the Seahawks will be playing someone other than Adams at strong safety for the remainder of the 2021 season.

#Seahawks Pro Bowl S Jamal Adams tore his labrum and suffered additional significant shoulder damage in Sunday’s win, sources say. He’s having season-ending surgery to repair it all. Same shoulder as last year, with surgery a necessity. Adams will make a full recovery for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

So, while Ryan Neal seems the likely candidate to take over Adams’ spot at strong safety, but that of course leads to the question of who, if anyone, will take over the role Neal had carved for himself in dime packages for the remainder of the season.