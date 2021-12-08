Tyler Lockett named as Seahawks’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

One year after Russell Wilson took home the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, another Seahawk has a chance to become the third player in franchise history to win the award, along with Wilson and Steve Largent, who won in 1988.

“It’s being able to see them be the best self they could possibly be. One step closer to their dreams, one step closer to their potential.”@TDLockett12 #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/EHx4Y83Isf — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 7, 2021

Tyler Lockett, who is this year’s Seahawks nominee, is best known for the charity work he’s done in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Since 2019, he and his family’s Light It Up Foundation have helped to secure scholarships and job shadowing opportunities for local high schoolers, as well as promote the growth of local bookstores and Oklahoman black history through the sale of Tyler Lockett bookmarks. You can read more about Lockett’s charitable contributions in an article I wrote last month.

Should Lockett win the award, he and Wilson would become just the second pair of teammates in NFL history to win the award in back-to-back years. The first pair was the Kansas City Chiefs’ Willie Lanier and Len Dawson, who won in 1972 and 1973, respectively.