Seahawks fill out practice squad by adding a defensive lineman

Tuesday the Seattle Seahawks opened up a spot on their practice squad when they released defensive back Elijah Benton, and on Wednesday they moved quickly to fill that empty spot before practice.

Seahawks today signed nose tackle Niles Scott to their practice squad. That fills out the PS. Scott among the players who worked out for Seahawks on Tuesday. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 8, 2021

As Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times notes, Niles Scott was one of the three players the Seahawks hosted for a workout on Tuesday, and now he is a member of the practice squad.

Scott entered the NFL after going undrafted out of Frostburg State by signing with the San Francisco 49ers, but failed to make the 53 man roster out of training camp. After that he spent time with the Denver Broncos practice squad before being poached by the Cincinnati Bengals, where in 2018 he played in six games alongside current Seahawks teammate Carlos Dunlap. A foot injury during training camp in 2019 landed him on injured reserve for the duration of the 2019 season and since then he has spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.

Listed at 6’2”, 320 pounds, Scott’s signing could be an indication that the team may have some sort of worries regarding the injury Bryan Mone suffered in the victory over the Niners on Sunday, so that’s something to keep in mind when injury reports are released this week.