Seahawks with lengthy initial injury report for Week 14

With an upcoming road game against the lowly Houston Texans approaching, Week 14 is a game that, on paper, the Seattle Seahawks should win.

However, formally inked to parchment is a laundry list of injuries, including a couple handfuls of players that did not practice on Wednesday.

The Seahawks list 10 players as non-participants today. That includes Jamal Adams, who’s having season-ending shoulder surgery, as well as fellow starting safety Quandre Diggs. Alex Collins was limited but feels “considerably better” after not playing Sunday, per Pete Carroll. pic.twitter.com/Qneo5jRkme — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 9, 2021

Jamal Adams is still listed on the injury report for now, but that will soon change once the Hawks place him on Injured Reserve, as surgery to repair a torn labrum will end his 2021 season.

The biggest takeaway from this report is that four of Seattle’s five starting offensive lineman from Sunday’s win against the San Francisco 49ers did not practice (Duane Brown, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson and Brandon Shell). Brown and Jackson simply had their typical day off for veteran rest and got the “NIR - resting veteran” tag, but the Brandon Shell injury will be one to watch. Should he not be healthy enough for Sunday’s game, Seattle will likely turn to Jake Curhan or rookie Stone Forsythe to step up into Shell’s role at right tackle.

DK Metcalf also continues to appear on the injury report due to a nagging foot injury, but it hasn’t stopped him from suiting up yet this year so is unlikely to be anything about which fans should be concerned. Bryan Mone not participating while nursing a knee injury coupled with the addition of a 320 defensive tackle to the practice squad seems worthy of a raised eyebrow, though.