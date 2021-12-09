The Seattle Seahawks have twice as many wins as the Houston Texans, and the whole world respects that.

According to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds, Seattle has moved from a 6.5 point to an 8 point favorite over Houston, who will most likely be led by Davis Mills at quarterback. The Texans have been what many a Seahawk fan have acted like the Seahawks are, including a 40-0 loss to the often-exploited Buffalo Bills.

And thus, the national media has decided the newfound Seattle offense, with its fancy fake punts and whatnot, will not be denied.

A unanimous 10 experts from NFL.com picked the Seahawks to beat the Texans.

Similarly, everyone over at CBSSports.com is taking Seattle to win consecutive games for the first time this year.

Just to keep dumping lighter fluid on this game because let’s face it we haven’t been in this position all year: Michael-Shawn Dugar and the entire Athletic crew have also sided with the Seahawks.

If you really want a contrarian opinion on this game, I’m sure John Gilbert has something like a 14-13 defeat ready to predict when pressed.

Go ‘Hawks!

Oh yeah, Tallysight picks (which will update regularly when more staffers enter their picks):

