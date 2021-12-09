Pre-Snap Reads 12/9: Get to know Ugo Amadi

Seahawks News

Seahawks vs. Texans spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 14 game – The Athletic

See odds, expert selections and storylines for the Week 14 game between the Seahawks and the Texans.

What the 2021 Seattle Seahawks Are Playing For - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season saw the Seahawks’ chances of making the playoffs increase from less than one percent to three percent, per the statistical analysis of FiveThirtyEight.com.

How much does losing Jamal Adams hurt the Seahawks?

The Seahawks will turn to Ryan Neal at strong safety with Jamal Adams' season over. Jake Heaps breaks down what it means for the team.

Rost: 3 Seahawks who need a big finish to this season

Who needs a big finish to the Seahawks' season in the worst way? Stacy Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle writes that three names stand above all.

Get To Know Seahawks Safety Ugo Amadi

To help 12s learn more about some of their favorite Seahawk players, we caught up with Seahawks safety Ugo Amadi and asked him 12 questions. Check out his answers below. 'Get to Know the Seahawks' is presented by Delta.

Hawk Talk Podcast: Ready For Lift Off

The Seahawks will look to continue to build some momentum as they head to Houston to face the Texans.

The reality of trading Russell Wilson « Seahawks Draft Blog

A lot of people have discussed the prospect of trading Russell Wilson to rebuild Seattle’s roster. It’s a conversation worth having but too often the true reality of what it means is overlooked.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Jordan Hicks a Pro’s Pro - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Despite a rocky offseason, the Cardinals’ inside linebacker showed up to work, kept the starting job and was voted a team captain.

Jordan Hicks named NFC Defensive Player of the Week - Revenge of the Birds

The awards continue to roll in for the Arizona Cardinals each and every week.

49ers/Seahawks recap: 5 uplifting and deflating plays from the Niners chaotic loss - Niners Nation

10 plays Niners fans will love or shove from the gut-wrenching road loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Why the 49ers Should Sit Deebo Samuel Against the Bengals - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers should sit Deebo Samuel against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Los Angeles Rams' Addition of Odell Beckham Jr. is Already Paying Large Dividends - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams are already reaping the benefits of adding Odell Beckham Jr. in what he brings to the wide receiver group.

Rams-Cardinals: Cooper Kupp must redeem his worst game of the season - Turf Show Times

Kupp isn’t the only person on the team who needs to do better than his Week 4 performance against Arizona.

Around The NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: What’s the best-case scenario for the surging Dolphins, WFT and everyone else? – The Athletic

We're selling hope this week, after Miami won its fifth straight game and Washington its fourth. Even the Lions were victorious!

Is Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray the best high school QB from Texas?

ESPN canvased Texas to find the best high school quarterback in its history, and dozens of names came back -- Matthew Stafford, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees among them -- but Murray was singled out the most.

Trevor Lawrence lobbies for James Robinson after recent benchings, tells Jaguars coaches - 'He's got to be in the game'

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence said Wednesday he made it clear to the Jaguars' coaching staff that RB James Robinson needs to be on the field as much as possible after he was benched for 20 plays Sunday against the Rams and 16 plays the week prior.

Bears QB Justin Fields faces big challenge in return vs. Packers - National Football Post

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields accounted for 217 yards of total offense and passed for a touchdown in the Bears’ Week 6 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

T.J. Watt and Fire High Heinicke | Football Outsiders

Uh-oh: it looks like Mike Tanier is hopping mad and taking issue with the contents of his social media feed, from T.J. Watt's all-time Pittsburgh Steelers single-season sack record to Taylor Heinicke's hot streak.

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Previews (aka Winning Time)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 14 fantasy slate.

NFL QB Index, Week 14: Patrick Mahomes exits top 10; Tua Tagovailoa earns his highest ranking of 2021

How far does Patrick Mahomes fall in this installment of the QB Index? What is the key to Tua Tagovailoa's recent success? Check out Gregg Rosenthal's full quarterback rankings, 1-32.