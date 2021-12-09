Quandre Diggs & DK Metcalf miss second straight practice as injury report remains long

The Seattle Seahawks released their Thursday injury report ahead of the Sunday matchup against the 2-10 Houston Texans, and there are still a couple areas of concern regarding the team getting to full strength in the necessary amount of time.

Specifically, wide receiver DK Metcalf and free safety Quandre Diggs both missed a second straight day of practice. While they have limited Metcalf’s weekly practice reps to manage a foot injury for most of the year, he now has an illness attached to his name this week. As for Diggs, he has been a non-participant for each of the past two days with a calf issue.

Metcalf has never missed a game in his career. The foot shouldn’t be viewed as a large concern, but the illness is now something to keep an eye on for the next few days.

Duane Brown and Gabe Jackson returned to the field on Thursday, though Brandon Shell and Kyle Fuller remain out. That will certainly keep Stone Forsythe and Jake Curhan on their toes for this week, should they be needed in a more expanded role Sunday.

Travis Homer did not practice on Thursday after being limited Wednesday. If he is not ready for Sunday, there may be another decent sized workload for Adrian Peterson again, though both Rashaad Penny and Alex Collins are expected to see significant workloads against the Texans.