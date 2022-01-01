Pre-Snap Reads 1/1: Happy New Year!

Seahawks News

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Thrives on Pulling Runs and GU-Counter vs. Bears - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks unleashed Rashaad Penny versus the Bears, pulling offensive linemen and unveiling a fun new GU-Counter concept. Matty F. Brown breaks down Penny's impressive play and Seattle's effective run scheme.

Clayton: Wilson, Seahawks must avoid embarrassing loss to 2-win Lions

The Seahawks have had a tough 2021 season, but a loss to the 2-win Detroit Lions would be quite the embarrassment, John Clayton writes.

Heaps: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf has earned himself 'a mega extension'

Despite a drop off in production from a stats perspective, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf deserves a lucrative new deal, Jake Heaps says.

“It’s OK To Not Be OK, And It’s OK To Look For Somebody To Help”

Linebacker Bobby Wagner and other Seahawks discussed the importance of mental health this week.

Friday Round-Up: Reasons To Believe Seahawks Will Bounce Back In 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Nick Lee looks at some recent examples of NFL teams returning to contention following down years, and suggests the Seahawks could do the same.

Why Seattle CANNOT trade Russell Wilson; plus, the strategy driving Miami's win streak and more

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says the Seahawks would be crazy to trade Russell Wilson. Plus, the strategy that's driving Miami's win streak, Tennessee's real MVP and a stud pass catcher who deserves far more attention.

As covid shreds sports, Lockett tells why it’s not just the sniffles – Sportspress Northwest

The impact on sports of the latest wave of COVID-19 is so widespread and intense that the mind becomes numb.

NFC West News

Preview: Cardinals Face Dynamic Cowboys in Pre-Playoffs Test - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Dallas Cowboys.

49ers news: Meet the Sacramento shoe artist who created a pair for Arik Armstead - Niners Nation

The 20-year-old designer has a special connection to the 49ers.

3 49ers make Bill Barnwell’s NFL All-Pro Team - Niners Nation

The ESPN analyst noted a few Niners stars as standouts at their positions.

49ers QB Trey Lance Speaks Publicly for the First Time Since Week 5 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance spoke publicly Friday for the first time since Week 5.

Los Angeles Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 17 at Baltimore Ravens - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released its final injury report ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rams Ravens Pick, Huntley or Lamar? - National Football Post

The Rams Ravens betting pick in Week 17 depends on Lamar Jackson's status as host Baltimore is an underdog to the LA Rams.

Rams-Ravens bold predictions: Von Miller’s best game with Los Ramgeles - Turf Show Times

Rookie Jake Funk gets his first touchdown of career.

Around The NFL

Can these talented NFL teams overcome their less-than-elite quarterbacks? – The Athletic

The 49ers, Browns and Colts have plenty of talent, but how far can they go with their quarterbacks? Some farther than others, for sure.

Packers' Aaron Rodgers on future: 'Won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months' - The Athletic

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't delay a decision on his future after this season, he said Wednesday, leaving all options for next year on the table — returning to Green Bay, playing elsewhere or retiring.

NFL Week 17 game picks, schedule guide, playoff picture, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more

What to watch for in every game. Bold predictions. Playoff race implications. Fantasy advice. Key stats to know. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for Week 17.

Titans' Ryan Tannehill could win AFC South, knock Dolphins out of playoffs - Tennessee Titans Blog- ESPN

Former Dolphins QB Tannehill will face Miami for the first time since he was traded to the Titans in 2019.

Finding Browns' Building Blocks | Football Outsiders

Cleveland's 24-22 loss to Green Bay on Christmas night dealt a serious blow to their playoff hopes, but Ben Muth finds plenty to like about an offensive line that was missing several starters.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Dec. 31

Notable injury and roster news from Friday of Week 17, including Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.