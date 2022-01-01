SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fan confidence tanks to 2% after Bears loss

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Happy New Year! I wish I had something positive to report in this week’s SB Nation Reacts but I don’t. An embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears on Christmas weekend sunk Seahawks fan confidence down to a mere 2%. We’ve been at literal 0% before after the Washington Football Team defeat put them at 3-8, so this is not total rock bottom for us.

I assume the 2% who voted yes either pressed the wrong button or believe that this losing season will spark change for the better.

Anyway, the NFC West is guaranteed to send at least two teams to the playoffs... the Seahawks won’t be one of them. If the San Francisco 49ers win out they’re also guaranteed to be in, but they are not a lock at 9-8. Presumably that’s why unlike the AFC West, which may only get the Kansas City Chiefs into the postseason, the NFC West polled as the best division.

I’d personally take the Chiefs over every NFC West team and while the Chargers are absolutely Chargering once again, if they play their best football I’d back them over at least three NFC West teams as well. But by DVOA every NFC West team is ranked at least 15th overall, whereas a team like the Raiders are 8-7 but 21st.

