Seahawks elevate three defensive practice squad players ahead of Lions game

The Seattle Seahawks are set to host the Detroit Lions for a Week 17 matchup that will close out the home schedule for the Hawks for the 2021 season. The Hawks are just 2-5 on the year at home, with that pair of wins coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions come to town following a 20-16 Week 16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, following a stretch in which they had won two of three against the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and the Arizona Cardinals.

In any case, when the teams take the field it will be the first time since late in the 2011 season that the Seahawks play in a regular season game which did not carry potential playoff implications at the time of kickoff. That could make things interesting, as the Hawks could look to give some playing time to younger, inexperienced players at certain positions in order to see what they may have for the future. That said, ahead of the game against the Lions they have elevated three defensive players from the practice squad.

So, that’s Edmond Robinson, Mike Jackson and Josh Jones who were elevated as COVID replacements for the matchup against the Lions, and all three will revert to the practice squad without being subject to waivers on Monday.