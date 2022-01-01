Jamarco Jones returns as Sidney Jones enters COVID protocols

In advance of the Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions, the Seattle Seahawks made a handful of roster moves, several of which had been anticipated for some time.

The most notable of the roster moves Saturday was the fact that the team place Sidney Jones onto the COVID list, and of course made him ineligible to play Sunday against the Lions. COVID has devastated the outside cornerback position over the past several weeks, with all of D.J. Reed, Bless Austin and now Jones spending time on the COVID list. John Reid is likely to get the start against Detroit with Jones out, though the team also has Nigel Warrior on the 53 man roster and elevated Mike Jackson from the practice squad for the game.

In addition, Seattle also placed linebacker Jon Rhattigan on injured reserve, which was expected following a knee injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15. Taking Rhattigan’s place on the roster is Jamarco Jones, who returns after having spent the last five weeks on injured reserve.