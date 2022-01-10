Quandre Diggs has one of the best reputations in the NFL. He’s known as being an incredibly supportive teammate, a hard worker among a bunch of professionals, and a ruthless comedic presence.

So it’s no surprise that in the wake of his devastating exit to the 2021 season, support has flooded in for the Seattle Seahawks free safety.

Jordyn Brooks had some powerful words about his teammate and friend following the Week 18 win:

Anybody who knows Quandre knows he’s a hell of a competitor. The guy cares so much. If anybody has held me accountable this year, it’s been Quandre. It sucks watching him go down, it just made everybody fight a little bit harder.

Jordyn Brooks, team-record 183 tackles this season, 20 tackles in Seahawks' upset win at Arizona in finale—and obviously affected by seeing Quandre Diggs carted off.

"I was stunned."





Quandre Diggs and Tyler Lockett are best friends, so much so that Lockett is not returning home with the team. He will remain in Arizona to support Diggs through his surgery.

Tyler Lockett says staying behind here in Phoenix while Seahawks leave, to be with “best friend” Quandre Diggs as he has surgery for 2 broken leg bones nothing Diggs wouldn’t do for him.





Diggs is very active online, and quickly took to Twitter to express his gratitude for the support and plans to return.

Gods plan is better than mine! Thankful always! I appreciate the love and support and trust me I’ll be back! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 10, 2022

Players past, present, and across the country chimed in their support for Diggs.

Praying for a quick recovery young King @qdiggs6 Don’t let Tyler eat all the apple sauce lol — Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) January 10, 2022

Prayers up for my guy @qdiggs6! — Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) January 10, 2022

Yal Pray for my Uncle please @qdiggs6 — Poona Ford (@PoonaF_95) January 10, 2022

I’m pretty sure this timestamp means Jamal Adams tweeted support for Diggs from the sidelines, before the game was even over.

Praying for you family @qdiggs6 — Josh Thompson (@_Joshuat9) January 10, 2022

Prayers up for my bro @qdiggs6 love you dawg — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) January 10, 2022

Damn praying for my lil bra this shit hurt man!!!! @qdiggs6 — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) January 10, 2022

Patriots safety Adrian Phillips was emotional in speaking about his close friend Quandre Diggs, the Seahawks safety who sustained a serious leg injury today. pic.twitter.com/6qFWOlJlEW — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 10, 2022

Over 400 fans have joined in as well, and it’s still climbing. There are plenty of sentiments for him to return to Seattle as well, hoping he’ll get paid and remain a member of the defense for the future.

Diggs has now made the Pro Bowl in both of his full seasons with Seattle. His injury is a mind-numblingly bad blight on what was otherwise a remarkable finish to the season. The team played so well for the final two games, and we were getting a taste of what should have been as well as what could still be for the Seahawks.

Extend Quandre Diggs before he gets to the hospital #Seahawks — John Moderna Turbo Boosted Fraley (@johndavidfraley) January 10, 2022

The injury obviously puts a wrinkle in Diggs’ contract talks with any team. But it’s clear there is no shortage of love for Quandre Diggs. He has a broken fibula, which is the type of injury his agent will be able to contend for not impacting his future play. How that shakes out will be one of the top stories of the offseason to watch, but it would be organizational ineptitude of the highest order if Seattle lets him walk over a few dollars and an injury concern. This guy has been one of the best staples of the defense for three years and deserves a contract and a welcome back party.