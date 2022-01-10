Post-Snap Reads 1/10: Seahawks finish season on a strong note

Now, the fun begins!

Seahawks News

As Seahawks’ season ends, Pete Carroll confident about a return: ‘I’m in great shape’ – The Athletic

Carroll will soon meet with team owner Jody Allen to discuss the 7-10 season, as questions linger about Russell Wilson's 2022 future, too.

Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seattle Seahawks' 38-30 Victory Over Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Despite losing impending free agent safety Quandre Diggs to a gruesome leg injury, the Seahawks have concluded their 2021 season in high spirits following a 38-30 win over the Cardinals. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez look back on the game and offer their final thoughts on how it all went down.

If this is the end of Seahawks' Russell Wilson era, it was quite the sendoff

The Seahawks' 2021 season ended on a high note, though it may be the end of an era for Seattle, especially with star QB Russell Wilson.

Fast Facts: Seahawks drop Cardinals 38-30 to finish season at 7-10

The Seahawks capped off their disappointing 2021 season in a promising way with an impressive win on the road over Arizona.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says he expects to be back with team in 2022

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence he'll return in 2022. "I'm in great shape," he said.

Rapid Reaction: Seahawks Make Statement In Season Finale Win Over Cardinals

Notes and takeaways from a Week 18 win in Arizona.

2021 Week 18 Seahawks at Cardinals Full Highlights

Watch the top plays from Seattle's Week 18 win over Arizona.

Instant reaction: Seahawks finish with a win in Arizona « Seahawks Draft Blog

The Seahawks saved arguably their best performance for last. This was a crushing win against the Cardinals.

Did Russell Wilson just play his last game as a Seahawk?

The first 150 seconds of Sunday's Seattle-Arizona game showed exactly why Russell Wilson might be done with the Seahawks ... and why he might stick around for another decade.

Bobby Wagner, most Seahawks expect changes this offseason | Tacoma News Tribune

Forget the Arizona finale. Real Seahawks intrigue begins after. Bobby Wagner knows there will be changes. What of Russell Wilson? Pete Carroll? Quandre Diggs?

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Do Their Jekyll and Hyde Routine Again - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Figuring out this team is proving to be way too difficult.

Arizona Cardinals choke at home against Seattle Seahawks - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals woes all came to a head in the game that will be the last home game of the season.

49ers erase a 14-point halftime deficit to beat the Rams and make the playoffs - Niners Nation

Just...wow.

San Francisco 49ers 27, Los Angeles Rams 24: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles Rams Enter Playoffs on Sour Note, Blowing 17-Point Lead to San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the 49ers 27-24 but still clinched the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals losing to the Seahawks.

Rams-49ers Recap: Winners and Losers from LA’s nail-biting defeat - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay and the Rams offense started out hot but ultimately failed to adjust.

Around The NFL

2022 NFL playoff picture: Titans clinch AFC No. 1 seed while Raiders and Steelers make it in shocking fashion – The Athletic

The Bills and Rams, in very different ways, clinch the two remaining divisions that were up for grabs Sunday.

NFL coaching firings, interviews, hire updates: News on Vic Fangio, Matt Nagy, Jim Harbaugh and more - The Athletic

Two NFL teams are under interim coaches now, and with the regular season ending Jan. 10, more head coach openings are sure to emerge.

Mac Jones, New England Patriots look to postseason after rookie's 'super embarrassing' performance

Quarterback Mac Jones had an interception returned for a touchdown in New England's 33-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Sunday's regular-season finale, and later lost a fumble, and he was critical of himself while the Patriots look to the playoffs.

Packers get Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams what they wanted going into playoffs - Green Bay Packers- ESPN

Rodgers got some work in, and Adams set the Packers' receiving record as Green Bay achieved some goals even in a loss to Detroit.

NFL roundup: 49ers win in OT to clinch playoff berth - National Football Post

Robbie Gould kicked a 24-yard field goal with 2:48 remaining in overtime Sunday afternoon, allowing the San Francisco 49ers to earn a wild-card spot in the NFC playoffs with a come-from-behind 27-24 victory over the host Los Angeles Rams.

NFL Winners and Losers: Trevor Lawrence shows up big

Trevor Lawrence waited until the finale to have his first big NFL moment.

Resilient Raiders pushed to limit, but find a way to make playoffs with OT win over Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders had been through everything by the time they got to overtime on Sunday night. Long before their winner-take-all game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Definitely in the final five minutes of regulation and overtime against the Chargers.

If Joe Judge is going to surrender like that, the Giants should give up on him too

"Relentless" was a word Joe Judge used as an anchor in the first media conference of his New York Giants coaching career. It was the kind of buzzy, coach-speak term that rolls off the tongue well in interviews and can be easily plastered somewhere in the team facility. If Ted Lasso has “Believe,” Joe Judge has “relentless.”

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL on Sunday evening announced its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday.

Ranking NFL head-coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head-coach openings in the wake of the 2021 regular season. How enticing is the Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?

Bills clinch back-to-back AFC East division titles

The Buffalo Bills took the AFC East for a second straight year following the Patriots' loss to the Dolphins.

Video: Hunter Renfrow fooled Michael Davis so badly on TD catch

Hunter Renfrow is lauded for being a great route runner. He sure lived up to his reputation when fooling Michael Davis.