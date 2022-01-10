2022 NFL Draft Order: Seahawks’ first pick set for 41st overall

The Seattle Seahawks ended the 2021 NFL season on a positive note with consecutive high-scoring wins over the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals, but their disastrous start to the season made their uphill climb into a playoff spot far too much to overcome.

Seattle’s failure to make the playoffs stings even more knowing they don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

So instead of the Seahawks picking 10th overall (which the New York Jets will be doing), they will be on the clock at 41st overall in the 2nd round. At the moment, the Seahawks have six picks, which is double what they ended up with in 2021.

Seahawks Draft Picks

Round 1: N/A

Round 2: 41st overall

Round 3: 74th overall

Round 4: Two picks

Round 5: One pick

Round 6: N/A

Round 7: One pick

Now it’s been a running joke that the Seahawks like to trade down from their original spot, but they’ve not done so over the past couple of seasons. We’ll see if they return to that habit this year.

We’ll know the full draft order in a few months, by which point the playoffs will be over, comp picks will be awarded, etc. The 2022 NFL Draft takes place from April 28th-30th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.