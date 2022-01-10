 clock menu more-arrow no yes

News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ season-ending win over Arizona

By Wilson Conn
Syndication: Arizona Republic Michael Chow / USA TODAY NETWORK

It wasn’t the season anyone wanted, but Seattle Seahawks players were upbeat for the most part following the game. Below is all of the news from the pressers to get you all caught up heading into the offseason, starting with an update on Quandre Diggs’ injury, which will keep him out for around four months.

The injury to Diggs was a lowlight in what was otherwise a very strong finish to the season for the Seahawks.

One of the players who finished strongest was Jordyn Brooks, who had 20 tackles and set the Seahawks single-season tackles record with 184, eclipsing a record set by Bobby Wagner in Week 17.

Josh Jones, who was called up from the practice squad to replace COVID-stricken Ryan Neal, was praised by Carroll.

Of course, being the end of the season, everyone except Tyler Lockett who spoke Sunday night was asked about their future with the team. Here are all of their responses.

