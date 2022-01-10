News and notes from press conferences following Seahawks’ season-ending win over Arizona

It wasn’t the season anyone wanted, but Seattle Seahawks players were upbeat for the most part following the game. Below is all of the news from the pressers to get you all caught up heading into the offseason, starting with an update on Quandre Diggs’ injury, which will keep him out for around four months.

Carroll adds that Diggs also broke his fibula.



"Heart's broken for him getting hurt like that. But he'll be back. He'll make it back. There's some months in here (for recovery) but he'll get back for the season next year and so that's the positive side." https://t.co/jakuj05Ajo — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 10, 2022

Tyler Lockett on why he's sticking around with Quandre Diggs, who will have surgery in Arizona, rather than fly back with the team tonight: "That's my best friend, that's my brother." pic.twitter.com/rZWxSJZb3w — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) January 10, 2022

The injury to Diggs was a lowlight in what was otherwise a very strong finish to the season for the Seahawks.

Pete Carroll says there won’t be a parade for Seahawks bu he’s proud of how they finished. pic.twitter.com/Rw5iHzW8Pm — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 10, 2022

One of the players who finished strongest was Jordyn Brooks, who had 20 tackles and set the Seahawks single-season tackles record with 184, eclipsing a record set by Bobby Wagner in Week 17.

Jordyn Brooks on setting franchise tackle record: "It's a little bittersweet. I know if Bobby was still playing, he would still hold it so I feel like it wasn't a fair shot." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 10, 2022

Josh Jones, who was called up from the practice squad to replace COVID-stricken Ryan Neal, was praised by Carroll.

Pete Carroll praises the play of Josh Jones filling in at safety today. Said they wanted to draft him when he came out and was thrilled with the way he handled today.



"He's gonna be in the mix coming back around." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 10, 2022

Of course, being the end of the season, everyone except Tyler Lockett who spoke Sunday night was asked about their future with the team. Here are all of their responses.

Pete Carroll, any concern you won't be back coaching Seahawks in 2022?



"No. I'm in great shape." — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 10, 2022

Pete Carroll says he expects another, usual post-season meeting with Seahawks chair Jody Allen in the coming days. Lauds her "relentless pursuit" of the competitive edge to return to being champions. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 10, 2022

Rashaad Penny: "I feel like my journey is just beginning."



Penny shouts out running backs coach Chad Morton for helping him grow into the player he is now. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 10, 2022

Rashaad Penny about his future: "I'd love to be back. This is home to me." — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) January 10, 2022

Carlos Dunlap says he, too, would like to be back with the Seahawks. He’s four sacks shy of 100 in his career. “I’m going to get that next year — and early.” pic.twitter.com/h0tUaHT1AT — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) January 10, 2022