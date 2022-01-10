Pete Carroll confident he will return in 2022

The 2021 NFL regular has came to a close Sunday, and now it’s time to talk playoffs. Unfortunately for the Seattle Seahawks, their 38-30 victory over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday in Week 18 came two weeks after the Hawks were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

With the team missing the playoffs for the second time in five seasons, and following an offseason of drama at the VMAC, speculation has been rampant that this could be the final season for head coach Pete Carroll in Seattle. However, in his regular appearance on 710 ESPN Seattle, Carroll was asked about whether he would be back in the same capacity in 2022.

For those who do not wish to listen to the entire 25 minute show, Carroll states that he is confident he will be returning to Seattle next season. Obviously, this is not what some fans will want to hear, but with Black Monday having come and gone in the NFL with Carroll still in place as the head coach of the team, it seems those wishing for a change will need to wait at least another season.

So, hopefully the offense of the team can perform in 2022 the way it did in each of the past two game, putting 89 points on the board over the final two weeks of the season in destroying the Cards and the Detroit Lions.