Seahawks’ Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

Hours after the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals down in Glendale, Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested by Washington State Troopers on suspicion of DUI.

ESPN has the details:

Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. by the Washington State Patrol and released from a King County correctional facility on his personal recognizance — meaning in lieu of posting bail — at 9:27 a.m., records show. No other information was immediately available. “Geno is fully cooperative with the investigation. I hope that an open mind can be kept by all as the facts are ascertained,” Smith’s attorney Jon Fox said in a statement.

Smith has served as the Seahawks’ backup quarterback since 2019. After not taking a snap in his first season in Seattle, he got some mop-up duty against the New York Jets in 2020, and started three games in place of the injured Russell Wilson in 2021. His season stats (including his emergency duty against the Los Angeles Rams when Wilson got hurt in WEek 5) was 65 of 95 for 702 yards, five passing touchdowns, a rushing touchdown, and one interception. He’s scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

While the Seahawks have not released any comment on Smith, Geno has released a brief statement on his Twitter account.