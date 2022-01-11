Pre-Snap Reads 1/11: Pete Carroll addresses Seahawks’ cap space

Seahawks News

'You Can't Tackle Him': Rashaad Penny Finishes Career Month With Exclamation Point - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Continuing his historic tear for the Seahawks, Penny nearly hit the 200-yard mark and scored a back-breaking 62-yard touchdown to pace the team's 38-30 upset in Arizona. Now, he should be one of the most coveted backs on the free agent market in March.

Huard: Seahawks, Pete Carroll found answers ownership needed to see

For much of the season, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't seem to have answers about his struggling team. That changed in the final weeks.

Carroll: Seahawks' focus is to retain players, but don't count out big moves

The Seahawks have lots of cap space entering the offseason, but Pete Carroll says the focus with that is to re-sign pending free agents.

Clayton: Seahawks make important improvements going into offseason

The Seahawks went into the offseason pointing in the right direction, as John Clayton breaks down as he looks at Seattle's season finale.

Seahawks season ends. Or did 2022 just start with a win? – Sportspress Northwest

The subtle benefit to having a crappy seasonal record in the NFL is it allows a team to get to the future more quickly.

Monday Round-Up: Media Reactions To Seahawks’ 38-30 Victory Over The Arizona Cardinals

See what local and national media had to say following our Week 18 victory over the Cardinals.

It’s time for change « Seahawks Draft Blog

The win in Arizona shouldn’t fool anyone but I fear it has done.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals look to avoid another season ending defeat in Los Angeles - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals finally broke through against the Sean McVay led Los Angeles Rams, but that seems like almost a lifetime ago.

Red Rain: SEA 38 ARI 30 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

Check out what I am hoping Budda Baker will do...

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Turning Point in Loss to Seahawks - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals had a second-half lead in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, but they failed to build on it.

49ers news: Peter King awards Kyle Shanahan as his Coach of the Week for his comeback victory over the Rams - Niners Nation

After the team performance, it’s tough to argue.

Kyle Shanahan Discusses the 49ers' Rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Kyle Shanahan recently discusses the importance of the San Francisco 49ers' rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys.

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' 27-24 Loss to San Francisco 49ers - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers?

Rams lose to 49ers again: 4 things I learned from 6th straight SF loss - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay takes the blame, Cooper Kupp carries the team.

Around The NFL

NFL awards time! Sheil Kapadia makes his picks for MVP, Coach of the Year and more – The Athletic

Among its many standout players, the 2021 season may be remembered as one that had transcendent rookies on both sides of the ball.

How bad was it? Revisiting the cringe in Bears chairman George McCaskey’s news conference – The Athletic

George McCaskey is not some stereotypical rapacious NFL owner. He’s not a heartless tycoon, making billions through schemes and loopholes. He doesn’t spend his free time meddling in politics and doing gross, embarrassing rich-guy stuff that makes fans feel worse for rooting for the Bears.

NFL teams with a new starting QB Week 1 of 2022, starting with the Steelers: Mike Sando’s betting guide – The Athletic

Plus questions about Vic Fangio's end with Denver, Mike Vrabel's coach of the year candidacy, the Colts' future with Carson Wentz and more.

NFL playoff bracket: AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 2022 schedule, seeding, TV times, dates and locations

Find everything you need to know about the NFL playoffs here, including the TV schedule and conference brackets.

Raiders win in overtime to make NFL playoffs: Did the Chargers blow it? Should the teams have played for a tie? That wild ending explained

Let's take a closer look at what happened in overtime and whether Los Angeles blew its chance to make the playoffs.

Broncos request interviews with Dan Quinn, Jerod Mayo - National Football Post

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo received requests to interview with the Denver Broncos, per multiple reports.

Mike Tomlin's best coaching job? It may be getting this Steelers team to the playoffs

As he walked toward midfield at Heinz Field on Dec. 19, his team having secured an upset of eventual AFC No. 1 seed Tennessee, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looked at the camera following him, pushed the microphone of his headset up, looked right in the lens and blew a kiss.

Shocker: After 3 promising seasons, Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores

It's rare that an NFL coach firing comes completely out of the blue, but the Miami Dolphins made a surprising move Monday morning.

Dolphins players, rest of NFL react to Brian Flores getting fired: 'I'm sick'

The Monday after the NFL regular season proceeded as planned early. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears cleaned house, moves that were expected for weeks. And then the Miami Dolphins shocked everyone.

Dallas Tops Final 2021 DVOA Ratings | Football Outsiders

The Dallas Cowboys are No. 1 in DVOA for 2021, followed by Buffalo and Tampa Bay. Jacksonville finishes last. Plus: We had a really good year for predicting things.

Fromm, Giants Dominate Worst Games of 2021 | Football Outsiders

Jake Fromm was the NFL's worst quarterback this week, but that's nothing new for the Giants this season.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Reaction to NFL firings & deep dive on Chargers vs. Raiders

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the action from the weekend on this special episode.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Jan. 10

The Eagles RB room could be back to full strength ahead of Saturday's playoff clash with the Buccaneers. Plus, other news from around the NFL.