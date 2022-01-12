Pre-Snap Reads 1/12: Could Marshawn Lynch join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage?

Seahawks News

What’s next for the Seahawks: The pros to keeping Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll and the GM — and the risks – The Athletic

Wilson, Carroll and GM John Schneider must be on the same page for the Seahawks to return to championship-level contenders.

Yes, Seattle Seahawks Should Consider Trading DK Metcalf - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Could the Seahawks trade a superstar not named Russell Wilson this spring? Of course not... but maybe they should.

Analysis: 5 Reasons Seahawks Should Run It Back in 2022 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Finishing with double-digit losses for the first time since 2009, Seattle will need to make some significant moves to get back into contention this offseason. But two victories to close out the season illustrated several reasons why the team shouldn't blow everything up and maintain its foundational pieces for another year.

Did Cody Barton show he can be the Seahawks' middle LB?

Cody Barton would be a much cheaper option at middle LB for the Seahawks next season than Bobby Wagner. But did he show enough in two games?

Cliff Avril: New defensive scheme limited Seahawks' sack production

The Seahawks had a lackluster season getting after the quarterback. Former Seattle defensive end Cliff Avril explains why that happened.

Heaps: Seahawks 'have to open up their wallet' to re-sign Rashaad Penny

Thanks to a strong finish and weak running back market, Jake Heaps thinks the Seahawks will have to pay Rashaad Penny more than anticipated.

Pending free agent Diggs could have sat out; it’s not how he rolls – Sportspress Northwest

If the Seahawks make the playoffs in 2022, the 38-30 win Sunday in Arizona may well be be seen as the moment when the franchise’s clumsy football fall regained balance. But that potential outcome is a year away, or in covid time, forever.

Tuesday Round-Up: Seahawks Receive High Marks In Bob Condotta’s Week 18 Report Card

Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times had high praise as he graded the performance of each of the Seahawks’ position groups in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Pete Carroll’s press conference tactics were deliberate « Seahawks Draft Blog

Make no mistake — Pete Carroll’s end of season press conference was an attempt to set the narrative.

Amazon reportedly considering Marshawn Lynch for 'Thursday Night Football' studio show

Marshawn Lynch may be headed to Amazon’s new NFL studio.

NFC West News

New York Giants request permission to interview Adrian Wilson for vacant general manager position - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have done a nice job of developing front office personnel, even as some have called for the GM to go.

Sean McVay, Kliff Kingsbury Talk About Monday Night Playoff Game - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

On Monday, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters about playing division-rival Arizona for a third time.

How 49ers Spoiled Rams' Hollywood Ending | Football Outsiders

After going down 17-0, the Niners roared back to clinch a playoff spot. What does their win tell us about both of these teams as the playoffs arrive?

49ers News: Is San Francisco the most feared road playoff team? - Niners Nation

Why the 49ers should scare everyone else in the postseason.

Is Jauan Jennings the 49ers' New Kendrick Bourne... or Better? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing whether Jauan Jennings is the San Francisco 49ers' new version of Kendrick Bourne.

Los Angeles Rams Were Caught 'Off Guard' at SoFi Stadium in Week 18 Due to Large Turnout of 49ers Fans - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams encountered difficulties communicating at SoFi Stadium due to the large turnout of San Francisco 49ers fans in Week 18.

Cooper Kupp Shatters Football Outsiders Records | Football Outsiders

The Rams' superstar just put together the most productive season by a wide receiver we have ever measured. Our Quick Reads Year in Review looks at the best and worst players of 2021.

Breaking down the LA Rams’ second half, OT collapse against the 49ers - Turf Show Times

49ers take away the game and LA’s #2 playoff seed.

Around The NFL

Resignations, first-round releases and walk-off wins -- Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders' chaotic 2021 season

Between Jon Gruden's resignation, the release of two first-rounders and the most walk-off wins in NFL history, this Raiders season is unlike anything the league has seen.

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says he fell asleep before team clinched playoff spot

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he "dozed off" and didn't see the game-winning field goal in overtime by Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson against the Chargers on Sunday night that ultimately sent his team to the playoffs.

2022 NFL regular-season opponents for every team

Who will your favorite teams face in 2022? Here's a look at every franchise's home and road opponents for next season.

Reports: Bears interviewing Brian Flores - National Football Post

Brian Flores cleaned out his office at Dolphins headquarters and began planning for an interview with the Chicago Bears.

NFL Power Rankings: Over the regular season, the Packers were on a tier by themselves

Advanced stats don't love the Green Bay Packers. Las Vegas oddsmakers have been a bit cool on the Packers, setting lines for their games all season a little lower than you'd think.

Miami firing Brian Flores has reset the Deshaun Watson pursuit, which is expected to get legal clarity soon

In a theme that's stretched on for essentially one year, Deshaun Watson has some sizable quandaries on his hands. But as far as what he can control — the waiving of his no-trade clause — the firing of head coach Brian Flores in Miami is expected to reset the trade landscape for the quarterback.

8 names Giants should consider for head coaching vacancy

The Giants are in the market for their fifth head coach in the last eight seasons, hoping that this time, maybe they can find one that will last. They may have to move quickly, though, once their general manager is in place because five other teams are looking for a head coach too.

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend preview

Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo are back with a special episode of NFL Total Access: The Locker Room.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 11

The latest NFL roster and injury news from Tuesday, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers activating pass rusher Shaq Barrett off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

New York Giants request permission to interview Adrian Wilson for vacant general manager position - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals have done a nice job of developing front office personnel, even as some have called for the GM to go.

Sheil Kapadia’s 2021 NFL All-Pro teams: Myles Garrett, Cooper Kupp, Micah Parsons and Joe Burrow make the cut – The Athletic

Phenomenal production from players like Justin Jefferson, Aaron Donald, Derwin James and more are trademarks of the NFL's best in 2022.