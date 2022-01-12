Rashaad Penny wins FedEx Ground Player of the Week (again)

It’s the month of Rashaad Penny.

For the second week in a row former San Diego State product takes home the FedEx Ground Player of the Week award. Penny rushed for a career high 190 yards (the 2nd most yards by any running back this season) for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18, including a 62-yard game-sealing touchdown run. The Seattle victory helped deprive the Arizona Cardinals of their first NFC West division title since 2015.

Rashaad Penny named FedEx Ground Player of the Week for second consecutive week. #Seahawks — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 12, 2022

Penny was on an absolute surge over his final five games, and was arguably the best running back in the league over that stretch. He rushed for 130 or more yards in four of the final five contests along with six touchdowns. He finished the year averaging 6.3 yards per carry, which led the NFL among qualified runners.

The Seahawks will have an interesting decision on whether or not to bring back Penny next season. His price tag will certainly play a factor, but Penny has openly said he would like to return in 2022. A healthy Chris Carson-Rashaad Penny combo could provide wonders for the Seahawks offense (see 2019 Monday Night Football win vs the Vikings).