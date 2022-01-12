Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 14: Jacson and Mike

We’ve had some amazing guests so far and there are more to come, but I get really excited about the episodes where Mike and I get to go back and forth. This conversation served as an awesome pivot from the regular season to the offseason and I’m stoked for y’all to hear it.

In this episode, Mike and I break down:

*Seattle’s season-ending win over the Cardinals

*How much we should read into the last two weeks

*Our offseason wishlists

*Who we’re rooting against in the playoffs

*And we hand out some end-of-season awards as well

This one was a total blast— hope you enjoy it as much as we did!

