Sam’s Film Room: Rashaad Penny looked dominant against the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ defense under Vance Joseph has been incredible this season. According to FootballOutsiders’, they are ranked 5th against the pass and 6th against the run. While they have been very good this year, the Seattle Seahawks strongly disagreed. Not only did Russell Wilson throw for 9.2 yards per attempt and 3 touchdowns, Rashaad Penny ran for 190 yards on his 23 carries. He also scored a touchdown too.

Last week after his big game against the Detroit Lions, I broke down his film explaining the primary reasons for his success over the previous four weeks. In this video, I wanted to do a quick follow-up to that topic looking specifically at his latest game against the Cardinals. Since he now has a great performance against a great defense, I wanted to break down what exactly happened.

This video is roughly 5 minutes long.

Here is my previous video on Rashaad Penny where I broke down my thoughts on a potential extension. I strongly recommend you watch this one below before watching the video against the Cardinals.