Pre-Snap Reads 1/13: How close are the Seahawks to contending once again?

Seahawks News

The All-Pro Case For Seattle Seahawks S Quandre Diggs - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

One of the top play-making safeties in the NFL, Quandre Diggs deserves All-Pro consideration for his masterful 2021 campaign.

ESPN's Mina Kimes details what Seahawks must address this offseason

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes joined 710 ESPN Seattle's Jake and Stacy to discuss where the Seahawks stand going into an important offseason.

Hasselbeck: Why did Seahawks struggle to stick to winning formula?

Matt Hasselbeck explained what the Seahawks did when they played their best during their 7-10 season, and his theory on why it was hard for them to stick to that.

Are Seahawks as close to contending again as Pete Carroll says?

While Pete Carroll thinks the Seahawks are very close to being a Super Bowl contender, Jake Heaps isn't quite as confident.

Big Finish To Season “The Start Of My Journey” For Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

After a dominant stretch to close out the season, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny is looking forward to building off of that success next season, and is hoping to do so in Seattle.

18 Numbers Of Note From The Seahawks’ 2021 Season

Eighteen numbers that help tell the story of a disappointing 2021 season.

Quandre Diggs surgery succeeds, Seahawks want him back | Tacoma News Tribune

Quandre Diggs says surgery for his broken leg and dislocated ankle was a success. Pete Carroll says the Seahawks want Diggs back on a new contract in 2022.

Seahawks must resolve Russell Wilson’s situation quickly to avoid repeat of 2021 offseason chaos | The Seattle Times

The Seahawks must get assurances from Russell Wilson, as quickly as they can, that he’s all in, without public airing of any dissatisfaction. And if such an accord is untenable,...

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Hope Injured Players Can Practice - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

There is a watchful eye on James Conner, Chase Edmonds, Kevin Peterson and Rondale Moore.

Arizona Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to play 'best game of his career' in playoff debut vs. Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury expects QB Kyler Murray to play "the best game of his career" in his playoff debut Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, noting, "He's been waiting for this moment for a long time."

The Cardinals Red Badge of Courage - Revenge of the Birds

Could the Cardinals’ humbling 1-4 end to the regular season actually turn out to be a blessing?

49ers news: Mistakes cloud the perception of a dominant 49ers team - Niners Nation

To be fair, the mistakes have been consistent as well.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Says Jimmy Garoppolo is a "Real Good Quarterback" - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently said that Jimmy Garoppolo is a real good quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams Sign S Eric Weddle and Two Others to Practice Squad - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams made a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, including the signing of safety Eric Weddle.

Rams 2022 fan survey: PLAYOFFS EDITION! - Turf Show Times

10 questions that require 10 answers from the best Rams experts on the planet: YOU!

Around The NFL

Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson wants to continue NFL career next season

Adrian Peterson, who finished his 15th NFL season on IR with the Seahawks, says he wants to continue his career in 2022.

Raiders, Bengals seek long-awaited playoff victory - National Football Post

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t won a playoff game since the 1990 season, while the Raiders franchise now housed in Las Vegas last claimed a postseason victory during a 2002 season run to the Super Bowl.

Cowboys have Super Bowl dreams, and also the worst possible wild-card matchup with 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles are solid, but just 9-8. The Arizona Cardinals started great but then lost four of five to finish the season.

Black Monday postmortem, rookie head coach rankings & Wild Card weekend preview

Black Monday wasn't quite Black Monday this year — mostly because it extended from Sunday to Tuesday.

Report: Dolphins request interview with Leslie Frazier

The Dolphins have requested an interview with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

Robbie Gould wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after pulling double duty

Robbie Gould proved instrumental in more ways than one during the 49ers’ Week 18 win over the Rams.

Brian Flores, Joe Judge, and Harry High School | Football Outsiders

NFL Wild Card - As the coaching carousel turns and NFL organizations decide among Doug Pederson, Bill O'Brien, Brian Daboll, Jim Harbaugh, and pretty much every viable candidate except Eric Bienemy, keep in mind that all NFL head coaches can be categorized into a small handful of archetypes.

Projecting 2021 NFL playoffs: Who will play in Super Bowl LVI? Win the Lombardi Trophy?

The NFL playoffs are upon us! Who's poised to reach Super Bowl LVI? Who has the best chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy? After crunching the numbers, Cynthia Frelund provides odds for all 14 postseason teams.

NFL QB Index: Ranking all 32 teams' primary starting quarterbacks at the end of the 2021 regular season

With the 2021 regular season in the books, Gregg Rosenthal ranks the primary starting quarterbacks from all 32 teams. So ... who claims the No. 1 spot: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers?

Joe Judge gets big pizza and beer delivery day after Giants firing

Joe Judge rebounded from his firing by the New York Giants just like many of us would after losing a job: with pizza and beer.