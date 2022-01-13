Report: Pete Carroll and Jody Allen to meet Thursday

The 2021 season for the Seattle Seahawks is in the books, and for the second time in the past five years the team will not be participating in the postseason. Finishing the season with a record below .500 for the first time in the Pete Carroll-Russell Wilson era, many fans have called for changes to the coaching staff, front office and roster. With that in mind, all eyes this week have been on whether or not Jody Allen would decide to make the changes so many have called for over the past few weeks.

It appears as though an answer could be coming Thursday or Friday.

My understanding is this meeting will happen Thursday. https://t.co/55poATxAt1 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) January 13, 2022

What comes out of the meeting between the two sides, obviously, may not become known until Friday, or potentially even next week for a myriad of reasons. That said, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is now reporting that it is possible that Carroll could potentially concede full control of he roster to John Schneider and the scouting staff this offseason.

interesting nugget here from @JFowlerESPN on potential Pete Carroll gives John Schneider full control of personnel going forward https://t.co/dJbwcpTxE0 pic.twitter.com/wVti1KdDaT — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) January 12, 2022

If this were some random idea from a nobody blogger on New Year’s Eve, nobody would take it too seriously. However, in the case of Fowler’s report it is something that should probably be at least considered, given how plugged in to the Seahawks he is. Throughout the 2021 season Fowler was a valuable source of behind the scenes information from the VMAC, including the increase in roles for Bless Austin and Sidney Jones beginning in early October, he broke the story of Jon Rhattigan’s promotion from the practice squad, provided insight into internal discussions about potentially placing a waiver claim on Odell Beckham Jr and most recently reported earlier this week that Seahawks Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Line Coach Clint Hurtt is one of the finalists for the defensive coordinator job at the University of Miami.

So, obviously it’s nothing more than an idea right now, but there is no question that Fowler can be considered accurate when it comes to his reports on the Seahawks. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see the reports of the changes that are officially set to be made for 2022.