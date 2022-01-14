Pre-Snap Reads 1/14: Playoff previews and offseason Seahawks news

Seahawks News

Analysis: How Did Seahawks Quarterbacks Perform in 2021? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Facing the reality of life without Russell Wilson for the first time in a decade, Seattle turned to Geno Smith in hopes the veteran backup could keep the team afloat until its star quarterback returned. Amid a disappointing season, how did the two signal callers fare? And what does the future hold for each of them?

Clayton: What Rashaad Penny can get from Seahawks after big finish

The Seahawks will likely look to retain RB Rashaad Penny, but John Clayton says it won't cost as much as some people seem to believe.

Heaps: Big offseason priority for Seahawks is to find 'top-tier' center

After starting two players at center who were on the roster in 2020, Jake Heaps thinks the Seahawks need to go get a stud at the position.

Brock and Salk: The change that makes most sense for Seahawks

When it comes to the Seahawks going forward, Brock & Salk want Pete Carroll to focus on coaching and John Schneider to handle personnel.

Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Wrapping Up 2021

Jen Mueller and John Boyle review the 2021 season and look ahead to 2022.

Thursday Round-Up: Ranking Seahawks’ Top 10 Plays Of The 2021 Season

NFL.com ranks the 10 best highlight plays by the Seahawks from the 2021 NFL season.

NFC West News

Cardinals Still Looking for Red-Zone Answers Without Hopkins - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals understand the need to fix their red-zone woes in the playoffs.

Revenge of the Birds Podcast #164: Seahawks End Season & Playoff Preview vs. the LA Rams with @WBJMitch - Revenge of the Birds

The #ROTBPod has Walter Mitchell back on the ROTBPod to break down what went wrong vs. Seattle and what can go right against the Rams.

49ers News: Joe Staley says Jimmy Garoppolo is under-appreciated - Niners Nation

Joe Staley says Jimmy Garoppolo is part of the reason Kyle Shanahan’s offense works.

49ers have to get used to underdog role in 2021 playoffs

The 49ers will take on an underdog role Sunday in Dallas when they open their playoff slate. Tipico Sportsbook has them as 3.5-point underdogs on the road against the NFC East winners. This is something San Francisco will need to get used to.

How the 49ers Figured Out the Best Way to Use Deebo Samuel - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Mike McDaniel explains how the San Francisco 49ers figured out the best way to use Deebo Samuel.

Los Angeles Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Wild Card Round vs. Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams have released its Thursday injury report ahead of the Wild Card Round matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Familiar foes Rams, Cardinals have something to prove in playoffs - National Football Post

While the Los Angeles Rams will play host to the first-ever Monday night playoff game, it is the Arizona Cardinals who are feeling completely familiar with the lead-up to the all-NFC West wild-card-round matchup.

Kelly Stafford's playoff plea: Rams fans, don't sell tickets to Cardinals fans

Kelly Stafford is begging Los Angeles Rams fans to avoid letting opposing fans pack SoFi Stadium for their first-round playoff game the way the San Francisco 49ers faithful did in the regular season finale.

Rams playoffs, wild card preview: What LA must do to beat Cardinals - Turf Show Times

Who is the biggest concern on the Rams offensive line? How do Rams stack up in NFC? What must they do to beat Cards?

Around The NFL

Breaking down the breakdowns: How the Bengals have survived 51 sacks of Joe Burrow – The Athletic

The coaches say all sacks aren't created equal, and the O-line has a clean-slate mantra. Meanwhile, a strong Raiders pass rush awaits.

Houston Texans set up coach David Culley to fail, then fired him - Houston Texans- ESPN

Culley was fired after one year despite being without faces of the franchise such as Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt.

Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard won't fully commit to Carson Wentz as starting QB for 2022

Days after the Colts' season came to a crashing halt, GM Chris Ballard was not ready to fully commit to Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback for next season.

Fire and ice - Inside Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' low-key pursuit of perfection

Hurts can come off as enigmatic, but those close to him say beneath the stoic demeanor is a coach's son obsessed with his chosen profession.

NFL wild card playoffs - Some top moments from the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills rivalry

The New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will meet for the 125th time in the wild-card round. Relive some of the greatest moments in this rivalry.

NFL Wild Card Picks - National Football Post

NFL Wild Card Picks from Gagnon including Cardinals vs Rams in the NFL's first Monday Night Wild Car prediction.

For a Black NFL head coach, there is no getting ahead

As I write this, there is just one Black NFL head coach. One.

Sounds like the Colts recognize their Carson Wentz mistake, but moving on is tricky

At some point in failure, an NFL general manager like the Indianapolis Colts' Chris Ballard has to step to a microphone and show the firmest of grasps on the team's situation.

Opinion: The ideal head coaching candidate for each of the NFL's seven openings

The New York Giants’ firing of Joe Judge on Tuesday evening brought the NFL’s total head coaching vacancies to seven.

Playoff Hot Takes & Underdog Playoff Drafts: SPLASH PLAY | Football Outsiders

Pete Overzet and Chris Spags of EdjSports host Davis Mattek for playoff hot takes and some Underdog playoff drafts.

Super Wild Card Weekend | Football Outsiders

Football Outsiders experts Aaron Schatz and Mike Tanier are joined by FO's Bryan Knowles and J.P. Acosta for a new Schatz & Tanier on FO Live! The group discusses the NFL Wild Card matchups, coach firings and teams they think will win the Super Bowl.

2021 NFL playoffs: X-factor for each of the 14 teams

As we head into the 2021 NFL playoffs, who is poised to emerge in this searing tournament spotlight? Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 postseason teams.

Move The Sticks Podcasts: Super Wild Card Weekend Preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.