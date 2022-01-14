Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner makes 2021 NFL All-Pro Second-Team

As expected, Seattle Seahawks players did not populate the NFL All-Pro Team for 2021, but one future hall of famer once again received All-Pro honors.
Linebacker Bobby Wagner was voted onto the All-Pro second-team for the second time in his career. It’s his eighth All-Pro selection overall, with six preceding first-team appearances (2014, 2016-2020) and a 2015 second-team placement.
Wagner recorded 170 tackles in 16 games, as well as a sack, an interception, and five passes defensed. Seattle played an extraordinarily high amount of defensive snaps and up until the first play of Week 17 against the Detroit Lions, Wagner lined up for all of them.
There’s been some speculation that this could be Bobby’s last season with the Seahawks, as his cap hit is north of $20 million in 2022, which doubles as the final year of his contract. Wagner is the team’s last remaining defensive player from the Super Bowl year, and when all is said and done he’ll be in Canton the moment that he’s eligible. It’s been an honor and a privilege to watch him play all of these years, and I hope that a knee sprain isn’t his final snap in Seattle.
As for other Seahawks who received votes, safety Quandre Diggs and punter Michael Dickson did get a few votes tossed their way, but not enough to make either All-Pro team. Jordyn Brooks got a single All-Pro vote, as did special teams ace and part-time fullback Nick Bellore.
The five players to get unanimous AP All-Pro First Team votes were Jonathan Taylor (hence no running backs were on the Second Team), Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, T.J. Watt, and Aaron Donald.
Here are the full teams below:
First Team
Offense
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore
Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Defense
Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay
Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
Special Teams
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas
Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Running Back — VACANT
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;
Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
Defense
Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta
Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
Special Teams
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas
Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers
Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago
Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.
Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta
