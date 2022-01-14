Seahawks’ Bobby Wagner makes 2021 NFL All-Pro Second-Team

As expected, Seattle Seahawks players did not populate the NFL All-Pro Team for 2021, but one future hall of famer once again received All-Pro honors.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was voted onto the All-Pro second-team for the second time in his career. It’s his eighth All-Pro selection overall, with six preceding first-team appearances (2014, 2016-2020) and a 2015 second-team placement.

Wagner recorded 170 tackles in 16 games, as well as a sack, an interception, and five passes defensed. Seattle played an extraordinarily high amount of defensive snaps and up until the first play of Week 17 against the Detroit Lions, Wagner lined up for all of them.

There’s been some speculation that this could be Bobby’s last season with the Seahawks, as his cap hit is north of $20 million in 2022, which doubles as the final year of his contract. Wagner is the team’s last remaining defensive player from the Super Bowl year, and when all is said and done he’ll be in Canton the moment that he’s eligible. It’s been an honor and a privilege to watch him play all of these years, and I hope that a knee sprain isn’t his final snap in Seattle.

As for other Seahawks who received votes, safety Quandre Diggs and punter Michael Dickson did get a few votes tossed their way, but not enough to make either All-Pro team. Jordyn Brooks got a single All-Pro vote, as did special teams ace and part-time fullback Nick Bellore.

The five players to get unanimous AP All-Pro First Team votes were Jonathan Taylor (hence no running backs were on the Second Team), Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp, T.J. Watt, and Aaron Donald.

Here are the full teams below:

First Team

Offense

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

Defense

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

Special Teams

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running Back — VACANT

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;

Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

Defense

Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle

Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

Special Teams

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.

Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta