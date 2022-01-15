SB Nation Reacts: Seahawks fan confidence gets decent bump to end the season

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the Seattle Seahawks ending their season on a two-game winning streak, scoring 89 points along the way, optimism isn’t exactly high after a 7-10 record but the team heads into the offseason with fan confidence creeping upward. To give you an idea of how bad 2021 was, 35% is the highest it SBN Reacts confidence has been since Russell Wilson’s return from injury.

Of course, the polls closed on Wednesday and while we expect Pete Carroll and John Schneider and Russell Wilson all to return, not everyone may agree to run it back and there might be some who aren’t sure these three a lock to be back for next season.

With one playoff win in five seasons, it’s more than understandable to be frustrated with the direction of this team. Yes, it’s way better than anything the Detroit Lions have done during the same span, but I’d like to think the Seahawks’ immediate competitors are a better comparison point than perennial cellar dwellers.

Let’s get to the national questions. This year was the first 17-game regular season in league history, and most fans who voted believe 17-game records just don’t carry the same weight as a 16-game record. I wonder how people would’ve polled when the league increased from 14 to 16 games.

Playoffs! Looks like Patriots-Bills is the most anticipated wild card game, and evidently there isn’t a lot of interest in Eagles-Buccaneers.

There are eight head coaching vacancies right now (seven when the polls closed, then David Culley was fired by the Houston Texans). Which one is the most desirable? The Miami Dolphins top the list, as they’re coming off consecutive winning seasons but no playoff appearance.

As for the least? Yeah it was always going to be either the Giants or Jaguars.

The Jaguars may be a clown show but the Giants could be a bigger clown show and while Jacksonville could have a franchise quarterback, New York doesn’t seem to have one. I suppose that’s why the Giants top the vote... or maybe Giants fans stuffed the ballot after that 3rd and 9 QB sneak.