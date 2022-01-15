Filed under: NFL Playoffs 2022 AFC Wild Card open thread: Patriots at Bills By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Jan 15, 2022, 4:55pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 AFC Wild Card open thread: Patriots at Bills Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports The last rookie QB to win a playoff game? Russell Wilson. We’ll see if Mac Jones can join Wilson in this exclusive club. Pats-Bills at 5:15 PM PT on CBS. Loading comments...
Loading comments...