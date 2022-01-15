Pre-Snap Reads 1/15: Playoffs begin today!

Seahawks News

Inside the numbers: The end of the Seahawks? What happened and what comes next – The Athletic

The Seattle offense was good when Russell Wilson was healthy, but that wasn't enough to lift the Seahawks into serious contention.

Ken Norton Jr.'s 'Wolves:' How Seahawks' Defense Beat Cardinals' No-Huddle Attack - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seahawks' defense schemed up some smart ways to attack the Cardinals' offense in Week 18. The team's official YouTube channel showed the process behind defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.'s play-calls and coaching. Matty F. Brown breaks down the "wolves" pressure that hurt Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray's no-huddle attack.

Wyman: Seahawks' 2020 draft class has a chance to be 'really good' - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seahawks have been criticized for recent draft woes, but Dave Wyman believes the 2020 class is showing it can be a key part of the team.

Heaps: The 6 'no-brainers' the Seahawks must re-sign this offseason - 710 ESPN Seattle

When it comes to the Seahawks' pending free agents, Jake Heaps believes there are six the team must prioritize bringing back for 2022.

Injury prone? Regarding Rashaad, the term isn’t worth a penny – Sportspress Northwest

In addition to rushing for 671 yards over the Seahawks’ final five games, most in the NFL in that span, RB Rashaad Penny struck a blow against sports-language abuse.

Seahawks Mailbag: Keeping Free Agents, Favorite Plays Of 2021 & More

You had Seahawks questions; we have answers.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to know what’s going on « Seahawks Draft Blog

Why does everything have to be a war?

NFC West News

Budda Baker is Lone Cardinal in AP All-Pro Voting - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Cardinals safety, who also made the Pro Bowl this season, was the only Cardinals player to receive votes for the AP All-Pro Team.

Road warriors or primetime pushovers: Which Cardinals team will show up on Monday? - Revenge of the Birds

The Cardinals have feasted on the road this season yet struggled in primetime. That all comes to a head on Monday.

49ers/Cowboys predictions: This will be a Kyle Shanahan game, and that’s a good thing - Niners Nation

Expect plenty of points.

49ers All Pro WR Deebo Samuel Calls Himself a "Wide Back" - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers All Pro wide receiver calls himself a "wide back" when asked what position he plays.

Los Angeles Rams Assistant Coaches Drawing Interest for Vacant Head Coaching Jobs - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Kevin O'Connell and Thomas Brown are the latest Sean McVay assistants to draw interest for head coaching jobs.

LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Wild Card: 6 keys for a Rams victory - Turf Show Times

On a big night of NFL playoff firsts, can Rams make a first step to the Super Bowl?

Around The NFL

Ja’Marr Chase, Micah Parsons headline Dane Brugler’s NFL All-Rookie Team – The Athletic

They all grew as the season progressed, and some like Rashawn Slater and Creed Humphrey grew into some of the best at their position.

NFL wild-card round playoff game picks, schedule guide, bold predictions, odds, injuries, matchup keys and more

What to watch for in every wild-card game. Bold predictions. Key stats to know. Matchups to watch. And, of course, final score picks. It's all here for the first six playoff games.

Brothers Stefon and Trevon Diggs push each other to greater heights

The brothers have much to celebrate in a season where both made the playoffs and Pro Bowl, part of a long journey they've taken together.

NFL wild card playoffs - Key moments from the Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers rivalry

As the Cowboy and 49ers meet yet again in the NFL playoffs, relive some of the best moments from this non-division rivalry.

Aaron Donald, Aaron Rodgers highlight AP All-Pro team - National Football Post

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his favorite target, Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, lead The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro team, announced Friday.

Has Hurts Improved Enough to Defeat Bucs? | Football Outsiders

The Eagles quarterback's poor performance led to a loss against Tampa Bay in October. Can he play better in the playoffs and upend the defending Super Bowl Champs?

The leaking of an alleged Deshaun Watson settlement offer suggests his legal cases will continue to loom over the NFL this offseason

As the trade deadline approached for the NFL last November, details emerged from trade talks between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans that had a clear mandate: For any deal involving Deshaun Watson to advance, the Dolphins wanted the quarterback’s legal issues settled.

NFL playoffs: How Patriots have fared in AFC Wild Card Round under Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots will begin the 2021 NFL playoffs in a round that is not too familiar to them.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Jan. 14

A pair of offensive weapons will be out for the defending Super Bowl champs in Sunday's portion of Super Wild Card Weekend.

RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

Who is the NFL's NEXT great running back? Maurice Jones-Drew has his eye on one bruising rusher who could be poised for a monster season in 2022. Plus, a final ranking of the top 15 RBs of this season.

Former NFL player Junior Siavii found dead in Leavenworth prison

Junior Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.