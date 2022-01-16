 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFC Wild Card open thread: 49ers at Cowboys

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

We believe in you, Dan Quinn!

So uh... is anyone going to watch this on Nickelodeon? If not, CBS is the place for you at 1:30 PM PT.

Loading comments...