Filed under: NFL Playoffs 2022 NFC Wild Card open thread: 49ers at Cowboys By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Jan 16, 2022, 1:00pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFC Wild Card open thread: 49ers at Cowboys Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports We believe in you, Dan Quinn! So uh... is anyone going to watch this on Nickelodeon? If not, CBS is the place for you at 1:30 PM PT. Loading comments...
Loading comments...