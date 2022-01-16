Pre-Snap Reads 1/16: What will the Seahawks do with Bobby Wagner’s contract?

Who’s going to make it to the big game?

Seahawks News

Seahawks 2021 Awards: Offensive Player of the Year - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Amid a difficult seven-win season in which the team finished last in the NFC West and missed the postseason, which offensive player shined the most for Seattle?

Seahawks' Bobby Wagner has 'earned the right to ask for premium dollar' - 710 ESPN Seattle

What will happen this offseason with the Seahawks and LB Bobby Wagner? Michael Bumpus shared his thoughts on the money side of things.

NFC West News

Game-Day Decisions Aplenty for Cardinals Heading into Monday Night - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke with reporters on Saturday and gave updates on players battling injuries.

Experts nearly split on Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Rams on Super Wild Card Weekend - Revenge of the Birds

We are into the postseason for the first time in six years.

4 ways the 49ers can upset the Cowboys on Sunday - Niners Nation

"Upset"

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Playoff-Opener at Dallas - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the five players to watch in the San Francisco 49ers' playoff-opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

Barrows: How Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers compare to their 2019 playoff selves – The Athletic

The 49ers aren't as talented as when they reached the Super Bowl two years ago. But the current group has more advantages than you think.

The Los Angeles Rams Playoff Success Hinges on Which Version of Matthew Stafford Shows Up - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

After second-half struggles to end the regular season, what will they get from Matthew Stafford entering postseason play?

What’s the reason behind Kyler Murray’s struggles? - Turf Show Times

Plus the reason for Arizona’s stumble into postseason and why the Cards are a better road team.

Around The NFL

Saturday Wild-Card Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

The playoffs kick off with Las Vegas (10-7) at Cincinnati (10-7), then New England (10-7) visits Buffalo (11-6) in the night game. Use this thread to discuss them both.

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

The opening day of Super Wild Card Weekend saw the Bengals and Bills advance, while the Raiders and Patriots were sent home. Judy Battista lists winners and losers from the first day of the postseason.

Ryan Fitzpatrick attends Bills-Patriots Super Wildcard game with kids

The NFL Super Wildcard weekend is off and running, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Bengals' first playoff win since pre-text message era prompts righteous celebration

Text messages were flying all over Cincinnati and beyond on Saturday night in celebration of the Bengals' playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams among unanimous choices for AP NFL All-Pro Team

Five players, including dynamic pass-catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for the Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team.

Why not the Cincinnati Bengals? With Joe Burrow and a talented roster, a deep NFL playoff run is possible

Cincinnati won a playoff game Saturday. This wasn't supposed to happen -- not this soon, at least.

Cincinnati Bengals' Zac Taylor rewards team's patience with first playoff win in 31 years

After Saturday's playoff win, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said no other team would have stuck with him following two seasons that produced just six wins.

Bills destroy Patriots 47-17 in AFC Wild Card for worst playoff loss of Bill Belichick's career - The Athletic

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen controlled the game through the air with 308 yards passing and five touchdowns, despite frigid temperatures.