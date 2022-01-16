Report: John Schneider, Pete Carroll both expected to return in 2022

All week fans of the Seattle Seahawks have been waiting for the results of a speculated end of season meeting between GM John Schneider, head coach Pete Carroll and owner Jody Allen, with some hoping the meeting could result in organizational change.

But, no matter what your viewpoint on the state of the team is, the result of the meeting didn’t end with good news. It didn’t end in bad news either. It simply ended with no news. The much anticipated Adam Schefter/Ian Rappaport breaking news tweet, one way or the other, never arrived.

There's a sense among coaches and others in the Seahawks' organization that there will be no major shakeups and that HC Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider are in business-as-usual mode. Absent a statement to the contrary from owner Jody Allen, I expect both to be back. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 16, 2022

There’s always the possibility that some minor things were tweaked along the lines of the job roles of both Carroll and Schneider (some have wondered if Carroll will be asked to hand final personnel decisions over from himself to Schneider). But the public may never get note of it, at least not for awhile.

This was the scenario that many deemed the most likely of any at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign. Barring a shocking turn of events, it appears the Seahawks will most likely “run it back” in 2022, with Carroll and Schneider at the helm, and QB Russell Wilson under contract for just two more years on his once record-breaking four-year, $140 million deal.