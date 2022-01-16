Report: Russell Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason

The offseason started early for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, and the drama was quick to follow. On Sunday morning, Ian Rapoport tweeted that Russell Wilson is reportedly “exploring his options,” apparently indicating that the veteran QB is once again — albeit significantly more openly — considering destinations outside of Seattle. While this has yet to become a “trade request” situation, the fact remains that the season ended for the team one week ago today, and if Rapoport’s sources are to be believed, things could get interesting pretty quickly.

#Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options, sources say. But will the Seattle brass be on board or will it mirror last offseason with the hope of running it back?



According to Rapoport’s article on NFL.com,

As previously reported by Mike Garafalo of NFL.com, the Seattle Seahawks have stated that they have no intention of trading Russell Wilson this offseason. However, the team is facing uncertainty unlike anything they have seen in over a decade, with a large number of key players set to be unrestricted free agents, and limited cap space and draft capital to address the holes on the roster.

Seems as though fans might want to settle in for what could be a long offseason.