Filed under: NFL Playoffs 2022 NFC Wild Card open thread: Cardinals at Rams By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Jan 17, 2022, 4:45pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 2022 NFC Wild Card open thread: Cardinals at Rams Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK Unfortunately we can’t have a double loss, but one NFC West team will be gone tonight! 5:15 PM PT on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 (ManningCast!)/ESPN+. Loading comments...
Loading comments...