 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NFC Wild Card open thread: Cardinals at Rams

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
Syndication: Arizona Republic Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unfortunately we can’t have a double loss, but one NFC West team will be gone tonight!

5:15 PM PT on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2 (ManningCast!)/ESPN+.

Loading comments...