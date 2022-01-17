Pre-Snap Reads 1/17: Divisional Round guaranteed to include two NFC West teams

Seahawks News

No More Dancing: Seahawks Can't Let Russell Wilson Drama Cloud Offseason Again - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Russell Wilson wants out of Seattle. Or he doesn't. Either way, the star quarterback and franchise must figure out if their partnership will continue into 2022 quickly to avoid speculation negatively impacting the rest of the offseason.

Bumpus: Seahawks top offseason priority should be addressing trenches - 710 ESPN Seattle

As the Seahawks enter the 2022 offseason, former NFL WR Michael Bumpus says, once again, Seattle should prioritize the OL and DL.

Carroll and Schneider back with Seahawks, Wilson to 'explore his options' - 710 ESPN Seattle

Two reports surfaced Sunday morning regarding the future of the Seahawks and what QB Russell Wilson's plans are this offseason.

Top 10 Seahawks Plays Of 2021 Season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2021 NFL season, according to NFL.com.

And so it begins… « Seahawks Draft Blog

Today, Ian Rapoport is reporting that Russell Wilson, “wants to explore his options to see what else might be out there for him.”

NFC West News

San Francisco 49ers 23, Dallas Cowboys 17: Grades - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Grading the San Francisco 49ers position by position after their 23-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the playoffs.

2021 NFL playoffs: What we learned from 49ers' win over Cowboys on Super Wild Card Weekend

The 49ers have begun another successful playoff run. ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ continued his dual exploits on offense as San Francisco held on for a dramatic 23-17 victory over Dallas on Sunday in the Wild Card Round.

49ers advance to the Divisional round after a late scare from the Cowboys - Niners Nation

Never in doubt.

Sunday before Wild Card Monday Night Football: What to watch for in Cardinals-Rams - Revenge of the Birds

J.J. Watt’s potential return; Battle of NFC West foes and former No. 1 overall picks.

Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams Playoff Preview - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

How to watch information, previews, injuries and key players as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Wild Card Round: 3 Bold Predictions - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Wild Card Round matchup.

Stafford, Cardinals Both Trending Downwards | Football Outsiders

Matthew Stafford has thrown eight interceptions in his last four games. The Arizona Cardinals have lost four of their last five contests. One of those trends should come to an end in the playoffs on Monday night.

Last Minute Thoughts: Cardinals and Rams Close out Wildcard Weekend with a Monday Night Showdown - Turf Show Times

Los Angeles looks to make it two out of three against their rivals to the East.

Around The NFL

Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TDs to rout Steelers; Chiefs will host Bills in AFC divisional round - The Athletic

The No. 1 seed Titans will host the fourth-seeded Bengals, while the No. 2 seed Chiefs will host the third-seeded Bills in the divisional round.

Dallas Cowboys show their warts in wild-card washout against 49ers - Dallas Cowboys- ESPN

The Cowboys couldn't get off a final snap during a chaotic ending to a playoff game that saw them get penalized 14 times.

Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes set up divisional showdown with Bills, Josh Allen - Kansas City Chiefs- ESPN

Mahomes threw a touchdown pass on five straight possessions in a 10-minute, 30-second stretch to beat the Steelers.

Report: Bengals-Raiders officiating crew done for playoffs - National Football Post

The officiating crew for Saturday’s Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals AFC wild-card game is not expected to work again this postseason, according to a report from ESPN that cited an unnamed league source.

Troy Aikman says he wanted to call Cowboys game instead of Eagles-Bucs dud

Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman was unimpressed with the NFC wild-card matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Despite the Bucs sustaining an increasing number of injuries to key players, they ran roughshod over the Eagles, winning 31-15 and keeping Philly scoreless until the fourth quarter.

Patrick Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Steelers in what was likely Ben Roethlisberger's final game

The day will come when Patrick Mahomes is on his last legs, playing his final NFL game, struggling to do the things that came easy for him in his 20s.

5 takeaways from the Steelers huge loss in Kansas City

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t put up much of a fight on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh’s season ended on an ugly note in a blowout playoff loss to the Chiefs, getting them a jumpstart on the offseason. Here are our big takeaways from the humiliating loss.

Eagles' Jalen Hurts, in a walking boot, determined to close the gap with Tom Brady, Buccaneers

The Eagles learned their lesson the hard way.

If you're coming after the champion, you better not miss.

Jerry Jones 'extraordinarily disappointed' after Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers

Jerry Jones' quest for another Super Bowl will have to wait at least one more year and the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers on Sunday left the owner "extraordinarily disappointed."

Ja'Marr Chase continues record year as Bengals end drought: 'We ain't accomplished nothing yet'

Ja'Marr Chase was Joe Burrow﻿'s go-to guy from the get-go in the Bengals' drought-destroying 26-19 win over the Raiders on Super Wild Card Weekend.