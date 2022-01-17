2022 NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round schedule and kickoff times

We’ve got one more game to wrap up the opening weekend of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but the Divisional Round schedule has already been confirmed.

Fresh off their first playoff win since 1991, the Cincinnati Bengals have a trip to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans. The last time the Titans won a home playoff game was an overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2003. Cincinnati hasn’t been to the AFC Championship Game since 1989, which is also the last time they made the Super Bowl. True story, both of these teams lost to the New York Jets this season.

The Saturday night cap is the San Francisco 49ers at the top-seeded Green Bay Packers. I know, this isn’t a matchup many here will particularly like, but it exists. These teams have bounced each other from the postseason multiple times over, but lately it’s the 49ers who have eliminated Aaron Rodgers three times in a row, including in the 2020 NFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, the winner of the Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams heads down to Florida to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Rams had a win over Tampa Bay in Week 3, whereas Arizona hasn’t played the Bucs since Tom Brady became quarterback. Either way, two NFC West teams are in the final four.

Lastly, on the subject of rematches, the Buffalo Bills easily beat the Kansas City Chiefs back in October. Can they do it again in January? This is also a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs won.

Here’s the full schedule:

Saturday, January 22nd

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans - 1:35 PM PT, CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers - 5:15 PM PT, FOX

Sunday, January 23rd

Arizona Cardinals/Los Angeles Rams winner at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 12:05 PM PT, NBC

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - 3:40 PM PT, CBS