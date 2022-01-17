Russell Wilson returns to ESPN2’s ManningCast feed for Cardinals-Rams

I supposed we’ve found a way for Russell Wilson to be involved in playoff football this season.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has once again been invited as a guest on ESPN2’s ManningCast feed, which is an alternate way to watch ESPN’s Monday Night Football matchups with Peyton and Eli Manning. Usually when you hear Louis Riddick declare someone “one of the best players in the NFL” for the 73rd time on the normal broadcast, you’re desperately looking for other options that don’t involve watching live sports on mute.

Other guests on tonight’s ManningCast for the Wild Card finale between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are Larry Fitzgerald and some fella named Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. I hear ‘The Rock’ used to play football and was teammates with Warren Sapp.

Tonight on ESPN2 at EXACTLY 8:13pm ET pic.twitter.com/pTQSof5HxX — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) January 17, 2022

Russell was the last guest on the inaugural ManningCast broadcast, and naturally we saw a dramatic ending between the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. I wonder if we’ll get a repeat of that tonight.

I also wonder if those prankster-ass Manning brothers and the production team are going to put up a compilation of all the times Aaron Donald and Chandler Jones have sacked him. Hopefully not! But the odds we get a “Go ‘Hawks!” to end his time on the program? Extraordinarily high.