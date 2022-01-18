Pre-Snap Reads 1/18: Ken Norton Jr reportedly out as Seahawks defensive coordinator

In case you missed last night’s news...

Seahawks News

Rashaad Penny finally looks like a first-round running back. What is that worth to the Seahawks? – The Athletic

Penny paired health and opportunity in 2021 to show what he could do. If he stays, Seattle must figure out roles for him and Chris Carson.

Like It or Not, There Are Grounds For Seattle Seahawks to Run It Back in 2022 - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Contrary to popular belief, running it back in 2022 makes sense for the Seahawks. Ty Dane Gonzalez explains why.

Clayton: No news from Seahawks meeting with Jody Allen is good news - 710 ESPN Seattle

Despite reports that change could be happening with the Seahawks, there was none coming out of last week's meeting with owner Jody Allen.

Wyman and Bob: 5 biggest mysteries of 2021 Seahawks season - 710 ESPN Seattle

What are the five biggest mysteries from the Seahawks' disappointing 7-10 season in 2021? Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton explain their picks.

How can Wilson know now which teams will be better for him? – Sportspress Northwest

Now that his agent has fired anonymously the first volley in the Russell Wilson Winter of Discontent Saga, Part Deux, and after the week’s NFL development playoff developments, a question arises before the House of Seahawks:

My off-season plan for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

Make difficult decisions with existing players

NFC West News

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 49ers Takeaways from Wild Card week - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the top five takeaways from the San Francisco 49ers' Wild Card win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Cardinals vs. Rams game thread: “Sell” both teams in the playoffs - Niners Nation

This should be a lower scoring game

Rams-Cardinals final score: Aaron Donald leads LA to huge playoff win - Turf Show Times

The Rams continue their playoff road next week against Tom Brady.

Los Angeles Rams blow out Arizona Cardinals, giving QB Matthew Stafford first playoff win

Matthew Stafford outplayed Cardinals counterpart Kyler Murray, and the Rams got contributions from up and down their star-studded roster to punch L.A.'s ticket to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Cardinals vs. Rams score: Live NFC wild card updates, results as Rams' Matthew Stafford secures first playoff win - The Athletic

It took 13 years — and another team — but Matthew Stafford has his first playoff victory as the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals in a 34-11 win in Monday's wild-card matchup.

Social Media Unleashes on Kyler, Kingsbury, Cardinals After Brutal Loss - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The world of Twitter takes no prisoners when it comes to the NFL playoffs, and the Arizona Cardinals found that out the hard way on Monday night.

Arizona Cardinals' playoff meltdown was one for the record books - Arizona Cardinals- ESPN

Arizona had eight straight drives result in zero first downs, a fumble or an interception -- the longest streak to open a playoff game since 1980.

Cardinals' Budda Baker wheeled off field after helmet-to-helmet hit - National Football Post

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was taken off the field on a stretcher in the third quarter of Monday’s NFC wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams at Inglewood, Calif.

Arizona Cardinals end season in embarrassing fashion with loss to Los Angeles Rams - Revenge of the Birds

Larry Fitzgerald nailed his Odell Beckham Jr. analysis

Larry Fitzgerald perfectly nailed his analysis regarding Odell Beckham Jr. and the way the Rams have used the receiver.

Around The NFL

Dak Prescott praises fans for throwing debris at refs after Cowboys loss: 'Credit to them' - The Athletic

During his postgame press conference, Prescott initially expressed disappointment when told fans were throwing trash at players, but when it was clarified they were aiming at the officiating crew, he responded: "Credit to them."

After Raiders made playoffs, they let GM Mike Mayock go

It seemed weird when news broke Monday that the Las Vegas Raiders were interviewing coach and general manager candidates without making a decision on the people who were in those jobs. Then more news broke that the Raiders had made a decision to find a new GM.

Wild Card Sunday Night Freestyle: Refs a factor in Cowboys & Raiders losses while Bills, Chiefs & Bucs dominate

Five of the six Wild Card games are in the books, and they certainly did not finish without controversy.

32 things we learned from 2021 NFL wild-card round: More excitement ahead?

The 32 things we learned from the wild-card round of the 2021 NFL playoffs:

Monday Wild-Card Open Discussion | Football Outsiders

It's Monday night (playoff) football as Arizona (11-6) visits the L.A. Rams (12-5). Use this thread to discuss.

A Legendary Buffalo Bills Performance | Football Outsiders

Where did Saturday's Bills game rank among the best playoff games in DVOA history? Plus, updated weighted and total DVOA including the wild-card round.

The First Read, Divisional Round: Biggest immediate question for advancing and eliminated playoff teams

In this week's edition of his First Read, Jeffri Chadiha reveals the biggest immediate question for each of the eight teams playing in the Divisional Round and six teams eliminated on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Breaking down Super Wild Card Weekend, previewing Divisional Round

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.