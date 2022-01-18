It’s official: Seahawks announce firing of Ken Norton Jr

The Seattle Seahawks were eliminated from postseason contention in a horrible loss to the Chicago Bears that saw the Hawks lose after having held a double digit fourth quarter lead. The two-point conversion hauled in by Damiere Byrd after a 15 yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham on 3rd & 14 propelled Chicago to victory and ended the postseason dreams for Seattle.

After that the Seahawks finished the season strong, with dominant wins over the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals, but that final pair of games was not enough for everyone on the defensive coaching staff to keep their job. Late Monday evening Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times broke the story that the Hawks intended to part ways with their defensive coordinator of the last four years.

Tuesday the team made the move official.

The @Seahawks relieved Ken Norton Jr. and Andre Curtis of their duties this afternoon. https://t.co/yPjHy6VXo7 — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) January 18, 2022

In addition to Norton’s termination, defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis was also let go by the Hawks.

Whether there will be any changes to the coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball remains to be seen, but at this point in time the Seahawks are now officially looking for a new defensive coordinator.