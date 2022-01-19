Former Seahawks second-round pick Malik McDowell arrested in Florida

In another tragic turn in what already has been a nightmarish start to his NFL career, Malik McDowell was arrested Tuesday after allegedly walking by a children’s learning center naked and assaulting a police officer in Broward County, Florida.

ESPN has the details:

According to the arrest report, McDowell beat a deputy in a “violent attack” that left the officer “dazed” and fearing a “permanent injury” to his right eye. McDowell is being held on a $27,000 bond, according to the online record. “We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” a Browns spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.” According to the incident report, police in Deerfield Beach, Florida, reported getting a call of a naked man walking near a school, later to be determined as a children’s learning center that was in session. When confronted, McDowell charged at police “full speed with closed fist,” according to the report, leaving a deputy injured. The officer said he was unable to avoid McDowell’s attack or use any “de-escalation tactics.” McDowell slammed into the officer and punched him in the right eye and on the top of the head, according to the report. McDowell then fled, but eventually was shocked with a Taser and handcuffed. The officer said his right eye was nearly closed because of swelling from the punches he absorbed in the attack and there is a “likelihood that I sustained permanent injury to my eye.’’

McDowell, who was selected by Seattle with the 35th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, played his first NFL action this past season with Cleveland, recording 33 tackles and 3.0 sacks.

This was a positive development for McDowell, whose career was previously feared to be over after he suffered during a horrific ATV accident in the 2017 offseason. The former Michigan State star spent the entire season on the PUP list before being cut by Seattle the following summer.

Since being cut, McDowell has been arrested for DUI and has spent 11 months in jail for being in possession of a stolen truck. Although he earned a starting spot in Cleveland last year, his off-field activities and struggles with mental health continue to derail what was once a promising career.