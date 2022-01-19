Pre-Snap Reads 1/19: Life after Norton raises many questions

Seahawks News

Seahawks shake up defensive coaching staff, parting with Ken Norton Jr. and Andre Curtis - The Athletic

Seattle has relieved defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive pass game coordinator Andre Curtis of their duties after it missed the playoffs this season for the first time since 2017.

Analysis: 5 Candidates to Replace Ken Norton Jr. as Seattle Seahawks Defensive Coordinator - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The search for Ken Norton Jr.'s replacement is on and all signs point to an in-house hire. But could the Seahawks change directions and go after a former head coach or an exciting up-and-comer to be their next defensive coordinator? Ty Dane Gonzalez lists five names to keep an eye on.

Seahawks officially let defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. go - 710 ESPN Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have fired defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and passing game coordinator Andre Curtis, the team said Tuesday.

What parting ways with DC Ken Norton Jr. says about Seahawks - 710 ESPN Seattle

What led to the Seahawks relieving Ken Norton Jr. of his duties as defensive coordinator? Jake Heaps and Stacy Rost took a deep dive Tuesday.

Rost: The 2 missing pieces Seahawks need to find this offseason - 710 ESPN Seattle

Stacy Rost of 710 ESPN Seattle's Jake and Stacy looks at the two big Seahawks priorities this offseason -- besides a new DC.

What a new assistant has to accept about the Seahawks’ defense – Sportspress Northwest

Whoever succeeds Ken Norton Jr. has to be comfortable with two awkward things: Pete Carroll is really the defensive coordinator, and SS Jamal Adams.

Tuesday Round-Up: Russell Wilson Joins Monday Night Football ‘ManningCast’

Wilson joined Eli and Peyton Manning on the ManningCast for the second time this season during Monday night’s Wild Card playoff game between the Rams and Cardinals.

Thoughts on Ken Norton Jr’s departure & replacement « Seahawks Draft Blog

Ken Norton Jr seems like a likeable person (at least from afar, I’ve never met him). I also think his influence and impact on the Seahawks deserves to be acknowledged. He felt like a big part of the creation of the LOB defense — if not schematically then certainly in terms of guidance, leadership, experience and attitude.

NFC West News

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Isn't Sure if He'll Play Against the Packers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't say if he's confident he'll play Saturday against the Green Bay Packers.

Confident San Francisco defense makes 49ers a contender for NFC title - San Francisco 49ers Blog- ESPN

Behind first-year coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the interior play of Arik Armstead, the Niners held Dallas -- the NFL's top offense -- in check.

49ers News: Is Kyle Shanahan the Coach of the Year? - Niners Nation

Should 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan get votes for Coach of the Year?

Red Rain: LAR 34 ARI 11 Kliff Notes - Revenge of the Birds

Questions for ROTB members:

If you were Michael Bidwill, what changes would you make this off-season?

What personnel moves would you make in free agency and the draft?

Has Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury reached his ceiling? - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Kingsbury's teams have made steady progress since he took over, but an embarrassing playoff loss is the latest red flag.

Cardinals S Budda Baker Released from Hospital After Overnight Stay in Los Angeles - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker stayed in a Los Angeles hospital overnight after suffering a concussion in Monday's playoff game.

Kyler Murray’s finish and the Cardinals’ confounding season raise tough questions – The Athletic

The Cardinals have undoubtedly progressed in recent years, but there was clear regression from a 7-0 start through a wild-card playoff loss.

5 Takeaways From the Los Angeles Rams' 34-11 Wild Card Round Win Over the Arizona Cardinals - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

What are the main takeaways we learned from the Los Angeles Rams' Wild Card Round win over the Arizona Cardinals?

Rams Up to No. 3 in Weighted DVOA | Football Outsiders

Last night's blowout win was very good for the Rams. Updated DVOA ratings plus a look at the Patriots and the worst playoff games ever.

Rams-Cardinals Things I Learned: Raheem Morris nails interview vs Cards - Turf Show Times

Unsung heroes show up in big moments, Raheem Morris gets a shot at a head coaching vacancy, and other things I learned on Monday.

Around The NFL

Offseason needs and priorities for all 32 NFL teams: Free-agency and 2022 draft targets, plus coach questions

Quarterback uncertainty and coaching changes. Positional holes and cap-space problems. Every team needs something this offseason.

Mike Tomlin: Steelers will consider all options to find new starting QB - National Football Post

The Pittsburgh Steelers have known who their quarterback was for most of the past 18 seasons.

What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones? A painful talent drain

In the stew of disappointment following the Dallas Cowboys' first-round playoff loss, it wasn’t hard to catch the subtle message of change weaved into the words of team owner Jerry Jones. Postseason flop aside, Jones and his son Stephen have been staring at reality for far longer. Something with ramifications for 2022 and beyond.

The NFL keeps 'celebrating' MLK without acting on behalf of what he fought for

ICYMI: There was a lot of thought given on whether to even write this column.

Preparing for Tom Brady on short week? Rams coach not worried

A day after his team discombobulated a third-year quarterback playing in his first playoff game, Rams coach Sean McVay and his staff turned their attention to neutralizing the most successful quarterback in NFL history.

NFL response to Jon Gruden’s lawsuit is due tomorrow

The battle will be joined on Wednesday.

Dante Scarnecchia evaluates Mac Jones' rookie season with Patriots

Despite the unfortunate ending to the season, Mac Jones' rookie campaign should provide New England Patriots fans some optimism heading into 2022.

Move The Sticks Podcast: Rick Spielman on playoffs, elite QBs & roster building

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Jan. 18

The Packers might finally get two of their best defenders back this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and CB ﻿Jaire Alexander﻿ will practice Tuesday and he's hopeful they'll play Saturday.