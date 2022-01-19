Report: Seahawks request to interview Bears DC Sean Desai

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a new defensive coordinator after officially announcing the firing Ken Norton Jr on Tuesday, and have wasted no time in working to line up interviews to fill the position. Almost immediately following the formal announcement from the Hawks Tuesday afternoon, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that Seattle had requested permission to interview Ed Donatell.

Donatell had most recently served as the defensive coordinator for Vic Fangio in Denver, but has long known Pete Carroll, for whom he was the defensive backs coach for the New York Jets in the early 1990s while Carroll was the defensive coordinator and head coach. That is not the only name linked to the opening with the Seahawks, however, as Mike Dugar of The Athletic has reports the team has requested permission to interview another member of the Fangio coaching tree.

Hearing that another name to watch in the Seahawks defensive coordinator search is Sean Desai of the Bears. Seahawks have requested to interview him, I'm told. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 19, 2022

Sean Desai is a very interesting name, as he is a young up and comer who has flown through the coaching ranks during his career. He took over as the defensive coordinator for Chicago at just 37 years of age, holds a masters degree from Columbia and a doctorate from Temple.