Seahawks sign DE Alex Tchangam to Future Contract

The Seattle Seahawks made one roster transaction Wednesday afternoon, signing former practice squad defensive end Alex Tchangam to a reserve/future contract.

The Hawks have now signed 13 of the members of the final 2021 practice squad players to future deals in the month of January, including Tchangam. Undrafted out of the University of Colorado in 2020, he played in 20 games at linebacker across two different seasons with four starts for the Buffaloes. He collected 22 tackles and three and a half sacks in that time. He has yet to play in an NFL game, having only been on the practice squad for Seattle during the regular season after spending a week with the team during training camp.

Interestingly, Tchangam did not start playing football until he took the field for De Anza College, a junior college in California. But he took off from there, recording 16 sacks over 15 games in his time at De Anza which eventually led to him being granted the opportunity to play at Colorado. The addition of Tchangam gives Seattle 47 players under contract for the 2022 season.