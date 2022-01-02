Seahawks vs. Lions 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) are playing out the final two weeks of the regular season before heading into the offseason. Both teams are among the worst in the NFL in terms of win-loss record and both will finish last in their respective divisions.

Seattle is coming off an embarrassing defeat to the Chicago Bears on a rare snowy day at Lumen Field. The Lions had yet another close loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. They may have 12 losses on their record but six of their defeats have been by one possession, and three were game-ending field goals with no time left.

Is this Russell Wilson’s final game as Seahawks QB in Seattle? What about Bobby Wagner’s last home start in a Seahawks uniform? These are both valid questions as the team prepares for a potentially franchise-changing offseason. As for the Lions, no Jared Goff at quarterback due to injury, so Tim Boyle gets another crack at getting his first win as a starter. Detroit is rebuilding, the Seahawks are seemingly trying to avoid rebuilding.

Here are all the details you need for this game, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 2nd, 2022

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)

Announcers: Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib (reporter: Megan Olivi)

Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)

Current 53-man roster: Click here

Opposition site: Pride of Detroit

Odds

Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 41.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Follow Field Gulls on social media!

Twitter - @FieldGulls

Facebook - Field Gulls: For Seattle Seahawks News and Analysis

Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule

September

Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings

October

Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

November

Week 9, 11/7: BYE

Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers

Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team

December

Week 13, 12/5: W 30-23 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14, 12/12: W 33-13 at Houston Texans

Week 15, 12/21: L 20-10 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 16, 12/26: L 25-24 vs. Chicago Bears

January

Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)

Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)