Seahawks vs. Lions 2021 NFL season: Kickoff time, TV coverage, radio, live stream, odds, more

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) are playing out the final two weeks of the regular season before heading into the offseason. Both teams are among the worst in the NFL in terms of win-loss record and both will finish last in their respective divisions.
Seattle is coming off an embarrassing defeat to the Chicago Bears on a rare snowy day at Lumen Field. The Lions had yet another close loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons on the road. They may have 12 losses on their record but six of their defeats have been by one possession, and three were game-ending field goals with no time left.
Is this Russell Wilson’s final game as Seahawks QB in Seattle? What about Bobby Wagner’s last home start in a Seahawks uniform? These are both valid questions as the team prepares for a potentially franchise-changing offseason. As for the Lions, no Jared Goff at quarterback due to injury, so Tim Boyle gets another crack at getting his first win as a starter. Detroit is rebuilding, the Seahawks are seemingly trying to avoid rebuilding.
Here are all the details you need for this game, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, January 2nd, 2022
Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT
Channel: FOX (check coverage maps here)
Announcers: Gus Johnson and Aqib Talib (reporter: Megan Olivi)
Location: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA
Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional TV and radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)
Radio Announcers: Steve Raible, Dave Wyman (Reporters: Jen Mueller, John Clayton)
Online Streaming: Fubo.tv | Fox Sports | Sling TV | Hulu TV | YoutubeTV
Current 53-man roster: Click here
Opposition site: Pride of Detroit
Odds
Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 41.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Seahawks 2021 Regular Season Schedule
September
Week 1, 9/12: W 28-16 at Indianapolis Colts
Week 2, 9/19: L 33-30 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 3, 9/26: L 30-17 at Minnesota Vikings
October
Week 4, 10/3: W 28-21 at San Francisco 49ers
Week 5, 10/7 (Thu): L 26-17 vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 6, 10/17: L 23-20 (OT) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 7, 10/25 (Mon): L 13-10 vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 8, 10/31: W 31-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
November
Week 9, 11/7: BYE
Week 10, 11/14: L 17-0 at Green Bay Packers
Week 11, 11/21: L 23-13 vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 12, 11/29: L 17-15 at Washington Football Team
December
Week 13, 12/5: W 30-23 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 14, 12/12: W 33-13 at Houston Texans
Week 15, 12/21: L 20-10 at Los Angeles Rams
Week 16, 12/26: L 25-24 vs. Chicago Bears
January
Week 17, 1/2: vs. Detroit Lions (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
Week 18, 1/9: at Arizona Cardinals (1:25 PM PT, FOX)
