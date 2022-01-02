Pre-Snap Reads 1/2: Gameday!

Seahawks News

Enemy Confidential: Dan Campbell, Gritty Lions Looking to Spoil Seahawks' Home Finale - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Detroit hasn't won many games in 2021, but Campbell's players have bought into what he's selling and have consistently played opponents with superior talent tough. Even without Jared Goff, Seattle won't be able to sleepwalk into Sunday's home finale and expect to pick up a win.

Heaps: Seahawks' use of Carlos Dunlap 'is like Jamal Adams'

Carlos Dunlap had had a low snap count all season for the Seahawks yet has broken out with five sacks in his last two games.

2021 Week 17: Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions Film Session

Former Seahawks wide receiver and analyst Michael Bumpus breaks down some of the Detroit Lions' game film ahead of the Seahawks' Week 17 matchup.

A start of 2022 status check for the Seahawks « Seahawks Draft Blog

Would it really make sense for the Seahawks to move on from coach Pete Carroll after this season?

I’m talking about the Pete Carroll of today. Is he the guy you want to lead this team going forward? I understand why some people around here might answer that with a resounding “no.

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals Approach Dallas Cowboys with Unique Defensive Challenges - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke about the different challenges the team will face when they play the Cowboys Sunday.

Saturday before football Sunday: What to watch for in Cardinals-Cowboys - Revenge of the Birds

Kyler Murray is a perfect 8-0 at AT&T Stadium.

49ers news: Trey Lance shares how he had heated discussions with Fred Warner that helped him improve - Niners Nation

Your daily San Francisco 49ers links for Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Can Trey Lance Cement Himself as the 49ers Indefinite Starter? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

What happens if San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance balls out the next two games?

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Week 17: 3 Bold Predictions - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens Week 17 matchup.

Rams-Ravens Preview: Last minute thoughts ahead of Week 17 battle in Baltimore - Turf Show Times

Matthew Stafford is looking for a bounce back performance against a short-handed Ravens secondary.

Around The NFL

Dan Reeves, former Broncos, Giants and Falcons coach, dies at 77 - The Athletic

Reeves' NFL career began as running back with the Dallas Cowboys in 1965. He went on to serve as a head coach for 23 years.

NFL Week 17 fantasy football questions and answers: Reporters give advice on Rex Burkhead, Isaiah McKenzie, more

Can Texans back Rex Burkhead repeat his Week 16 production? What about Bills wideout Isaiah McKenzie? Our reporters share their insights.

NFL Week 17 injury updates - News on Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Carson Wentz and more

As Week 17 of the NFL season is upon us, some big-name players could be in jeopardy of missing this week's action.

Reports: Patriots, S Adrian Phillips agree to 3-year extension - National Football Post

The New England Patriots and safety Adrian Phillips agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Pep Hamilton's QB track record speaks for itself. Will NFL teams looking for a head coach listen?

ICYMI: If you haven't been following the Houston Texans lately — and we can totally understand if you haven't, since even their own fans have been staying away in droves — you're missing out on seeing the rapid maturation of the team's rookie quarterback, Davis Mills.

Ben Roethlisberger acknowledges that Monday night will likely be his last Steelers home game

Ever since the offseason, when Ben Roethlisberger agreed to a pay cut to stay with the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seemed clear that 2021 was going to be Roethlisberger's last season with the team.

Steelers' future after Big Ben, RIP John Madden & the Jaguars' head coaching search

The NFL world lost a giant on Tuesday when John Madden passed away at the age of 85. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Eric Edholm and they open the podcast remembering the legendary figure who revolutionized coaching, broadcasting and video games.

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Jan. 1

Notable injury and roster news from New Year's Day.

Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'

With plenty of signs pointing to Monday night being Ben final home game at Heinz Field, Garrett’s focused on giving the rival signal-caller a not-so fond farewell.

Phil Simms shares great story about late Dan Reeves

Retired ex-New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms shares a great story this week about his former coach Dan Reeves after Reeves' passing.

Michael Vick sends cool tribute to late Dan Reeves

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick paid tribute to Dan Reeves, his first NFL coach, after Reeves' death Saturday.

With the NFC East locked up, the Cowboys still have plenty to play for - Blogging The Boys

The Cowboys are still in the middle of playoff seeding, so it is full-speed ahead.