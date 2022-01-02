 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sunday Night Football open thread: Vikings at Packers

By Mookie Alexander
Los Angeles Chargers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

No the picture is not wrong. That’s Sean Mannion, who was with the Seahawks in preseason and is now tonight’s starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings due to Kirk Cousins’ positive COVID-19 test.

