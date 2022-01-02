Filed under: Sunday Night Football open thread: Vikings at Packers By Mookie Alexander@mookiealexander Jan 2, 2022, 4:55pm PST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sunday Night Football open thread: Vikings at Packers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images No the picture is not wrong. That’s Sean Mannion, who was with the Seahawks in preseason and is now tonight’s starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings due to Kirk Cousins’ positive COVID-19 test. Loading comments...
